December 20, 2022 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - New Delhi

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that it had limited Pre-Matric Scholarships for Other Backward Classes (OBC) students to just Classes IX and X from 2021-22 onwards, adding that the same category of scholarship for “Scheduled Castes and others” had been limited to these classes since the scheme was launched in 2012-13.

The statement was laid on the table of the House by Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar in response to questions raised by the BJP’s Jayanta Kumar Roy and the Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Ritesh Pandey.

“Earlier the students from Economically Weaker Section (EWS) were not provided Pre-Matric Scholarship but in the revised scheme they are also being considered for Pre-Matric scholarship for Classes IX and X,” Mr. Kumar added.

Amid widespread criticism from Opposition parties over limiting the scholarship to just students of Classes IX and X, the Social Justice Minister dispelled fears of dropout rates increasing in Classes I to VIII because of this, saying that enrollments in these classes had increased by about one crore in the last three years.

He went on to say that the government is committed to providing free and compulsory elementary education (Classes I to VIII) under the Right to Education Act, 2009; and it is providing funds to States and Union Territories under the Samagra Shiksha scheme to undertake various activities for universalisation of education.

He added that funds under the Samagra Shiksha scheme cover activities like opening new schools, provision of free uniforms, free textbooks, transport allowance, and undertaking enrollment and retention drives for elementary school students.

The Minister also said that the government had no plans to continue Pre-Matric scholarships for students of Classes I to VIII and that from 2022-23 onwards, this scholarship will be made available only for students of Classes IX and X.