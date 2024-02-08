Parliament proceedings | PM Modi lauds Manmohan Singh's contribution to Rajya Sabha

February 08, 2024 12:25 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - New Delhi

Bidding farewell to members retiring from the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 8 lauded the contribution of his predecessor Manmohan Singh to the House.

Manmohan Singh came to vote in the Rajya Sabha on a wheelchair to help strengthen democracy, Mr. Modi said.

In a sarcastic jibe at the Congress, he thanked Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge for coming out with a "black paper" against his government and referred to it as "kaala teeka" (to ward off the evil eye) in the midst of good work being done by his government.

The prime minister also referred to black robes worn by opposition MPs in the House as a mark of protest and said, "We also saw a fashion parade in the Rajya Sabha when some members came in black clothes."

He gave his best wishes to all retiring members expressed the hope that that new generations will benefit from their experience.

Sixty-eight members of Rajya Sabha are retiring between February and May after completing their term.

