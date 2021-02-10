Parliament proceedings | Over 6.7 lakh persons renounced Indian citizenship from 2015-2019

Congress member Karti P. Chidambaram had sought to know the number of Indians who gave up Indian citizenship for the citizenship of another country during the last five years and those currently living in foreign countries

Over 6.7 lakh persons renounced Indian citizenship and took the citizenship of other countries in the years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Congress member Karti P. Chidambaram had sought to know the number of Indians who gave up Indian citizenship for the citizenship of another country during the last five years and those currently living in foreign countries.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai stated in a written reply that as per the information available with the Ministry of External Affairs, 6,76,074 Indians renounced their citizenship.

The year-wise data showed that 1,41,656 Indians renounced their citizenship in 2015, while in 2016, 2017. 2018 and 2019 the number stood at 1,44,942, 1,27,905, 1,25,130 and 1,36,441 respectively.

“As per the information available with the MEA, a total of 1,24,99,395 Indian nationals are living in foreign countries,” Mr. Rai said.

The Minister stated that the government was not considering any proposal for dual citizenship.

He added that the number of registered Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) is 36,99,476.