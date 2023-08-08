HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Parliament proceedings | Opposition MPs stall Lok Sabha proceedings over Sansad TV scroll on PM Modi government’s achievements

Opposition members demand that the TV stop running the scroll, pointing out that the same government is being challenged with a no-confidence motion

August 08, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Proceedings of Lok Sabha under way during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi

Proceedings of Lok Sabha under way during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: ANI

Opposition members in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday stalled proceedings for over 10 minutes during the debate on the no-confidence motion after some of them objected to a scroll that was appearing on the bottom of the screen of Sansad TV.

BSP member Danish Ali accused Sansad TV of showcasing “achievements of the Modi government”. He added that it was “unprecedented to highlight a government’s work against whom a no-confidence motion has been brought in by the Opposition”.

Inside the House, large TV screens are placed for the members to see the live proceedings that are telecast by the official broadcaster, Sansad TV. Pointing to them, members from the Congress, Trinamool Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) protested over the issue.

Also read | ‘No-confidence’ motion indicative of lack of confidence within Opposition alliance: PM

The face-off took place just as Congress’s Gaurav Gogoi, who had moved the motion, finished his speech and BJP’s Nishikant Dubey had started speaking.

Members of the treasury benches, including Ministers, responded by stating that the Opposition has not been able to come to terms with the development ushered in by the Modi government.

“Why are they so afraid? This type of insecurity shouldn’t be there,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tried to calm down Opposition members and assured them that he would look into it. When the Opposition MPs refused to allow the debate to restart until the tickers stopped, Mr Birla informed the House that he had instructed the broadcaster.

“All of you should know that the Speaker doesn’t have mechanism or a button to control live proceedings,” the Speaker said.

Related Topics

parliament / Lok Sabha

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.