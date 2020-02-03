Parliament proceedings | Opposition cries foul as Naidu refuses debate on CAA

The Rajya Sabha Rulebook is redundant if it doesn’t give space to the Opposition, five Opposition parties said on Monday after the Chairman repeatedly refused to allow notices under Rule 267.

Majority of the Opposition parties gave notices under Rule 267, which allows suspension of the day’s business to debate issues of national importance, to debate the nationwide protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens. Following the Chairman’s denial, the House was adjourned four times through the day.

When the House met in the morning at 11:00 a.m., Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourned proceedings within 15 minutes following protests from the Opposition. At noon when the House met again, Opposition parties renewed their call to hold the debate, with the Trinamool Congress storming into the Well of the House and Congress members standing on their seats. The House was then adjourned till 2:00 p.m.

Later the post-lunch session, too, saw two adjournments, first at 2:00 p.m. for an hour and again after reconvening at 3:00 p.m. when it had to be adjourned within two minutes.

The Congress, RJD, DMK, NCP and CPI(M) addressed a joint press conference lodging their protest against the Chair’s ruling. Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad said not only the CAA and NRC, even the National Population Register exercise is very problematic.

“NPR was done earlier too but it had very ordinary questions and was far simpler. This government through NPR wants to know date of birth and place of birth of your parents too. The BJP projects it as a Hindu-Muslim issue, which is flagrantly wrong,” he said.

Mr. Azad and NCP MP Vandana Chavan both said they will not be able to produce birth certificate or remember the date of birth of their parents.

“This is deliberate, because they have failed to deliver their promises like removing unemployment, bringing back black money, reducing inflation, doubling farmer’s income and so on. These are merely toys that they are handing over to common men to keep them engaged,” Mr. Azad added.

He alleged that in the States ruled by the BJP, over 30 persons who participated in protests against the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) have been killed.

“Rule 267 is to suspend business of the day to debate issues of national interest. This rule has become redundant now; it hasn’t been applied for any issue at any time. This is a pathetic situation. We are compelled to raise the issue again and again to reflect the sentiments of people of India,” DMK leader Tiruchi Siva said.

Ms. Chavan said that in her six-year tenure, she has not seen implementation of Rule 267. “If it’s not applied then why is it in the rulebook,” she asked, adding that Parliament is an apt forum to raise issues of national importance.

CPI (M) MP K.K. Ragesh said while the entire country is on the roads the government is refusing to listen to the voice of the people. “Unfortunately, they are trying to suppress the agitations by using lathis (sticks) and golis (bullets),” he said.

Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress MP Anand Sharma said there was an environment of anxiety, fear and insecurity through out the country. He accused the BJP of orchestrating violence.

“Government is both arrogant and insensitive. Parliament is the highest forum of discussion and debate. If the opposition is not allowed to even mention the issue, which is unfortunate and undemocratic,” Mr Sharma said.