Only two persons bought properties in J&K post Article 370 abrogation: Government

Only two persons, from outside of Jammu and Kashmir have purchased two properties in the union territory since August 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, informed the Lok Sabha on August 10.

Mr. Rai’s written reply came in response to a question on whether many people from other States of the country have purchased and are interested to buy properties in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir, after the removal of Article 370.

The central government had abrogated Article 370, thus revoking special status given to Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5, 2019, and further bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.

Before August 5, 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir assembly was constitutionally empowered to define a resident of the erstwhile state, who alone were eligible to apply for jobs or own immovable property.

However, the Union Home Ministry amended a 2010 legislation — the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment Act) — in 2020 by substituting the term "permanent residents" with "domiciles of Jammu and Kashmir".

According to the new definition of domicile, formulated by the administration, a person residing there for at least 15 years will be eligible to be a permanent resident of the UT.

The government notification also extended domicile rights to central government employees who have served in the state for 10 years and also to their children.

Responding to whether any hardship or impediments are being faced by the government and people of other states while buying properties in Jammu and Kashmir, Mr. Rai said, “No such instance has been reported to the government."