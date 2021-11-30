Parliament proceedings live updates | Lok Sabha adjourned until 2 p.m. amid a walkout by Congress members

Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, November 29, 2021.

30 November 2021 10:37 IST

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed by both Houses of Parliament on Monday without debate amid protests by Opposition MPs on being denied a debate.

Twelve Opposition members of the Rajya Sabha were suspended for the entire winter session on November 29 for “unprecedented acts of misconduct”, “unruly and violent behaviour” and “intentional attacks on security personnel” on August 11, the last day of the previous monsoon session.

Following the decision, the Opposition are mulling several options including boycotting the entire winter session of Parliament.

Here are the live updates

Rajya Sabha | 11:18 am

Among matters being raised with the permission of the Chair, G.K. Vasan from Tamil Nadu and K.C. Ramamoorthy from Karnataka note the destruction caused by rains in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka respectively.

Advertising

Advertising

Lok Sabha | 11:13 am

Lok Sabha adjourned until 2pm amid a walkout by Congress members

Rajya Sabha | 11:13 am

Mr. Kharge notes that a motion to suspend a member can be moved only on the day of the disorderly conduct. He also notes that the members must be named as per rules of procudures before moving the motion, which he says was not done yesterday. He requests the Chairman to revoke the suspension.

Lok Sabha | 11:10 am

As some sloganeering takes place, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asks Opposition members to remain quiet and send a positive message.

BJP MP from Hamirpur Pushpendra Kumar Chandel raised a question on milk production and veterinary facilities for cattle in the Bundelkhand region.

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan replied that a scheme of mobile veterinary clinics/vans and UP has over 500 such clinics.

Rajya Sabha | 11:09 am

Under Rule 256, Mallikarjun Kharge raises a procedural issue on the suspension of 12 MPs. He notes that moving a motion to suspended the members is a gross violation of rules of procedure. He adds that he sought to raise a point of order under the provisions of Rule 258. He adds that every member who seeks to raise a point of order has to be allowed and notes that he was not allowed to do so.

11:05 am

Question Hour begins in Lok Sabha.

11:00 am

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha resume

Both the houses are in session on the second day of the winter session of the Parliament. Papers are being laid on the table in Rajya Sabha. Lok Sabha starts with new MP Kalaben Mohan Delkar of Dadra Nagar Haveli taking oath.

11:00 am

Opposition leaders to meet Rajya Sabha Chairman on suspension of MPs

The opposition parties held a meeting at 10:00 a.m. to discuss strategy ahead after the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. Post the meeting a delegation of leaders are going to meet Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

10.30 am

Legislative Business for November 30, 2021 is as follows:

Lok Sabha

Bill for introduction: High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021

Bill for consideration and passing: Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021

Rajya Sabha

Bill for consideration and passing: Dam Safety Bill, 2019

10.00 am

Day 1 recap

Two important events marked Day 1 of the Winter session. The farm laws were repealed in both the Houses. It was just a five minute affair. The Chair refused to entertain Opposition's demand for a debate on the repeal Bill.

Rajya Sabha suspended 12 MPs belonging to the Trinamool Congress for their behaviour during the last day of the monsoon session.