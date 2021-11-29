Parliament proceedings live updates | Opposition demands legal backing for Minimum Support Price

29 November 2021 09:59 IST

The government shared its legislative agenda for the 19 sittings spread over 25 days from November 29 in the all party meet. The government listed 36 bills to be taken up during the Winter Session that ends on December 23.

The central government is set to introduce the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 on the first day of the Winter Session of the parliament.

At the government’s all party meet, Opposition leaders raised a host of issues issues including a new law to guarantee of minimum support price (MSP), discussion on price rise, unemployment and the Pegasus snooping controversy among others.

Several Opposition leaders also demanded the dismissal of the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, whose son is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Advertising

Advertising

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11:04 am

Vice President Naidu introduces the new secretary general P.C. Mody

Lok Sabha | 11:04 am

Newly elected members of Lok Sabha are taking the oath.

Lok Sabha | 11:03 am

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings for the Winter Session begin

Opposition raises 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' slogans in Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha | 10:42 am

“Govt ready to discuss all issues”: PM Modi ahead of Winter Session

In his customary remarks before the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government was willing to answer any questions, allow any debates in the House but that all parties should maintain the dignity of Parliament and the chair of the presiding officers.

“Government is willing to discuss every issue with an open mind and is ready to answer any question. We want that there be questions on the government but that order is maintained as well. Voices can be raised against the government and its policies, but the dignity of the House, the Speaker’s chair must be maintained,” he said. This was in reference to the disruptions that marked the last session especially in the Rajya Sabha over the three farm Acts, which are to be repealed on Monday.

He urged lawmakers to keep the common man at the center of its deliberations in the House. Referring to the recent observance of Constitution Day on Friday, Prime Minister Modi said that it had been observed in the spirit of the Constitution and a renewed resolution. “In this background and that of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75th anniversary celebrations of India’s freedom) everyone wants to that India’s Parliament keeps the spirit of freedom fighters alive by debating issues of national interest and further the country’s progress,” he said. “In future people will not see who disrupted and how loudly, but who intervened for constructive issues,” he added.

He also sounded a note of caution with regard to the new variant (Ormicon) of COVID19 that is now making its way around the world. “The new variant enjoins that we observe caution and I urge you all to observe caution,” he said, adding that after crossing the mark of 100 million vaccinations against COVID19, the country was moving towards the 150 crores target of vaccinations. He also mentioned that the free grain distribution programme for 80 crore beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana had been extended to March 2022. - Nistula Hebbar

Lok Sabha | 10:35 am

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hopes House will run smoothly in Winter Session of Parliament

Ahead of the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said there are many issues facing the country on which there is a need for a serious discussion and hoped that members will extend their support to ensure that the House runs smoothly and in an orderly manner.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the Speaker expressed hope that members will maintain discipline during the proceedings. - PTI

Home Minister Amit Shah arriving to attend the Winter Session at Parliament House in New Delhi

Home Minister Amit Shah arriving to attend the winter session at parliament house in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Government lists farm law repeal on House agenda on November 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 28 skipped the customary all-party meeting, convened by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, a day before the start of the winter session of Parliament that will take up the repeal of the three farm laws.

The government listed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, in the Lok Sabha’s list of business for November 29 but no time for debate has been allotted as yet since the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will take place only on November 29 morning.

In the explanatory note to the Repeal Bill, the government justified the farm laws and said only “a group of farmers” were protesting but added, “As we celebrate the 75th Year of Independence ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the need of the hour is to take everyone together on the path of inclusive growth and development”.

Read more

Rajya Sabha floor leaders express annoyance at Justice Ramana’s comment

Floor leaders of the Rajya Sabha at a meeting with Chairman Venkaiah Naidu ahead of the winter session of Parliament that begins on Monday, expressed concern over the Supreme Court Chief Justice’s recent remarks on disruptions in Parliament.

Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, speaking at the 75th Independence Day function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association, complained about lack of debate in Parliament. He said it is a “sorry state of affairs” and that absence of quality debate leaves many aspects of the laws unclear, increasing the burden on the court.

The floor leaders said it is for the Presiding Officers to take appropriate action if the norms of functioning are being violated in the legislatures and other constitutional agencies should not comment adversely, sources said. They did not, however, name Justice Ramana.

Read more

Legislative Business

Rajya Sabha

Bill for Consideration and Passing

The Dam Safety Bill, 2019

Lok Sabha

Bill to be introduced

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021

Bills for Consideration and Passing

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020