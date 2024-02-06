Parliament proceedings | Noisy scenes in Lok Sabha over DMK leader's remark against Union Minister Murugan

February 06, 2024 02:37 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST - New Delhi

The Lok Sabha on February 6 witnessed a war of words over a remark made by T.R. Baalu against Union Minister L. Murugan, with ruling BJP MPs asking the DMK leader to apologise for "insulting" a Dalit.

As Mr. Baalu did not heed to the demand, Speaker Om Birla expunged the word from the records while DMK members along with the Congress and Left MPs staged a walk out.

The incident took place when the House was discussing a question related to flood relief to Tamil Nadu during the Question Hour.

After two of his party colleagues asked questions on the subject, Mr. Baalu asked a supplementary. At that point of time, Mr. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, who also hails from Tamil Nadu, said the DMK leader was asking an "irrelevant" question.

At this, Mr. Baalu made a comment against Mr. Murugan.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, his deputy Arjun Ram Meghwal, several other minister and BJP MPs were on their feet protesting against the remark of Mr. Baalu.

They claimed that Mr. Murugan is a Dalit and the remark is an "insult" to the entire Dalit community and demanded an apology. However, Mr. Baalu repeated the word.

At this, the ruling party members protested again and sought his apology.

Soon, the speaker expunged the remark.

