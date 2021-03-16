Parliament proceedings | No proposal to declare Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka as UT: Centre

New Delhi

16 March 2021 16:01 IST

The government has no proposal under consideration to declare the areas dominated by Marathi-speaking people in Karnataka bordering Maharashtra as a Union Territory, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said demands and representations have been received from time to time from various individuals and organisations to declare these border areas as a Union Territory.

"However, no such proposal is under consideration," he said in a written reply.

Mr. Rai said as per Census 2011, Marathi-speaking population in border sub-districts of Maharashtra-Karnataka is 55,98,325. The Census 2011 showed presence of Marathi-speaking people in Dudhani, Ichalkaranji, Kagal, Kamalnagar, Maindargi, Nipani, Sadalgi and Sankeshwar.