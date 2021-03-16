Parliament proceedings | No proposal to declare Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka as UT: Centre

The government has no proposal under consideration to declare the areas dominated by Marathi-speaking people in Karnataka bordering Maharashtra as a Union Territory, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said demands and representations have been received from time to time from various individuals and organisations to declare these border areas as a Union Territory.
"However, no such proposal is under consideration," he said in a written reply.
Mr. Rai said as per Census 2011, Marathi-speaking population in border sub-districts of Maharashtra-Karnataka is 55,98,325. The Census 2011 showed presence of Marathi-speaking people in Dudhani, Ichalkaranji, Kagal, Kamalnagar, Maindargi, Nipani, Sadalgi and Sankeshwar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath