Parliament proceedings | No manual scavenging deaths in last three years: govt.

December 14, 2022

The Union government on Tuesday told Lok Sabha that no person had died from manual scavenging in the country in the last three years (2019 to 2022). It added that a total of 233 people had died “due to accidents while undertaking hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks” in this time period.

According to data presented by the government in response to a question from BJP Durga Das Uikey, a total of 48 people had died because of hazardous cleaning of sewers in 2022 alone so far – the maximum in Haryana (13), followed by Maharashtra (12), and Tamil Nadu (10).

The data showed that of the 233 people who had died in these incidents, 199 had so far been provided compensation as per Supreme Court guidelines set out in 2014. The data also showed that the number of such deaths was 117 in 2019, 19 in 2020 and 49 in 2021.

In 2022, of the 48 persons who had died while undertaking hazardous cleaning of sewers, 43 have been paid compensation so far, the government said.

On manual scavenging, the government in its reply said, “No death has been reported due to engaging in manual scavenging (which is lifting of human excreta from insanitary latrines as defined in Section 2(1)(g) of the MS Act, 2013).”

The Ministry added that to stop the deaths due to hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks, it had formulated the NAMASTE scheme (National Action Plan for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem) so that the system can be formalised and only trained workers undertake these duties.

It added that the government had so far released ₹140.4 crore under the scheme meant for the rehabilitation of manual scavengers in the last three financial years (till financial year 2021-22).

