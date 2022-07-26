Parliament proceedings | No Kashmiri Pandit resigned from J&K govt job after terror attacks: Nityanand Rai

No Kashmiri Pandit working under the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) has resigned in protest against the killings of fellow community members in the Valley by terrorists, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on July 26.

Mr. Rai also said that a total of 5,502 Kashmiri Pandits have been provided government jobs in different departments of Jammu and Kashmir administration in the Kashmir Valley under the PMDP.

“As per the information provided by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, no Kashmiri Pandit working under the Prime Minister’s Development Package has resigned in protest against the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Kashmir Valley,” Mr. Rai said replying to a written question.

The Minister of State for Home said the government has approved construction of 6,000 transit accommodations for the Kashmiri migrant employees engaged or to be engaged in different departments of the Jammu and Kashmir government in the Valley.

Mr. Rai last week had said that as many as 118 civilians, including five Kashmiri Pandits and 16 other Hindus and Sikhs, were killed in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

He had also said no Kashmiri Pandit migrated from the Valley since August 2019.