Parliament proceedings | MP Nishikant Dubey raises Jharkhand woman's murder issue in Lok Sabha

December 19, 2022 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - New Delhi

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on December 19 raised the issue of a tribal woman being brutally murdered in Jharkhand and sought to link it to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

A 28-year-old man was on Dec. 18 arrested along with his family members after his wife was found chopped into pieces, with body parts dumped in different areas of Sahibganj district in Jharkhand, local police said.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Dubey, the MP from Jharkhand’s Godda, said “I have been raising this issue repeatedly that Bangladeshi intruders have captured my constituency... This is happening with the support of the Jharkhand Government.”

“Day before yesterday [Dec. 17], a girl from a primitive tribal community was forced to marry and after that she was cut into 50 pieces. No action has been taken. If this murder had taken place in Delhi, Kolkata or Mumbai, media would have been raising it,” he said.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman belonging to the primitive Pahariya community, was the second wife of the man identified as Dildar Ansari, a senior police official said. Ansari and his family members allegedly committed the crime following a feud.

