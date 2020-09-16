Parliament proceedings | Manmohan Singh, P. Chidambaram seek leave of absence from RS on health grounds

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram are among over a dozen Rajya Sabha MPs who have sought leave of absence from the current monsoon session on medical grounds, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Wednesday.
Mr. Naidu informed the House that he had received letters from Singh and 13 other MPs seeking leave of absence on medical grounds.
Besides Singh and Chidambaram, the others who have sought leave of absence include PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes, A. Navaneethakrishnan of AIADMK and YSR Congress leader and billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s aide Parimal Nathwani.
Others include nominated member Narendra Jadav, Hishey Lachungpa (Sikkim Democratic Front), Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Sushil Kumar Gupta (AAP), V Lakshmikantha Rao (TRS), Mahendra Prasad (JD-U), KG Kenye (Naga People’s Front) and Banda Prakash (TRS).
Parliament proceedings updates | September 16, 2020
“All Members except Narendra Jadhav, Banda Prakash and Navaneethakrishnan have sought Leave of Absence for the entire 252nd Session,” Mr. Naidu said.
While Mr. Jadhav has sought leave of absence from September 15 to October 1, Mr. Prakash would be absent from the House from September 14 to 26. Mr. Navaneethakrishnan will not attend the House proceedings from September 14 to 24.
The House allowed all the 14 MPs leave of absence.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath