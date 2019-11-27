Parliament proceedings: Loss to railway property due to law and order problems has doubled in 2018-19

The loss to the Railways because of damage to property due to law and order-related problems doubled to ₹48.56 crore in 2018-19, while the number of trains delayed more than tripled to 9,010, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

“The loss due to damage/property on account of sabotage and other unusual happenings due to law and order problems...” stood at ₹48.56 crore, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The figure stood at ₹22.61 crore in 2017-18 and ₹34.16 crore in 2016-17.

On disruption of services, he said, “The number of trains delayed due to law and order problems...” stood at over 9,000 during 2018-19 as opposed to 2,593 in 2017-18, and 2,249 in 2016-17.

The Minister said policing on the Railways being a State subject, prevention of crime, registration of cases, investigation and maintenance of law and order in its premises as well as on running trains were the statutory responsibility of the State governments, which they discharge through the Government Railway Police (GPR) or the district police.

Stating that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) supplements the efforts of the GPR by deploying its staff, the Minister said the cases of Indian Penal Code (IPC) crimes are registered and investigated by the concerned GPR. “The number of cases registered on account of destruction of property during 2016, 2017 and 2018 are 20, 30 and 32 respectively.”

Mr. Goyal said Haryana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal had witnessed the maximum cases of destruction of property and disruption of services due due to law and order during the last three years. “However, West Bengal has not provided figures after August 2018.”