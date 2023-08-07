HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Parliament proceedings | Lok Sabha passes mediation Bill

The Mediation Bill, 2023, which halves the time for completing mediation proceedings to 180 days, had been passed by the Rajya Sabha on August 1

August 07, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Proceedings of Lok Sabha under way during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi

Proceedings of Lok Sabha under way during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: ANI

A Bill that aims to cut down the time to complete mediation proceedings got Parliamentary approval on Monday with the Lok Sabha passing it.

The Mediation Bill, 2023, which halves the time for completing mediation proceedings to 180 days, had been passed by the Rajya Sabha on August 1.

The bill had been introduced in the Upper House on August 2021 and later, it was referred to the Standing Committee on Law and Personnel.

The Bill, makes pre-litigation mediation voluntary instead of mandatory. It also sets up a Mediation Council of India which would be a neutral third party.

Four Speakers participated in the debate on the Bill.

Replying to the discussion, Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said: “Mediation is not a new concept for us. It is in our blood. In Mahabharat Sri Krishna had also taken a peace message. He was a mediator”.

Mr Meghwal said that there are 4.43 lakh cases pending in district subordinate courts, 60.63 lakh cases in high courts and around 70,000 cases in the Supreme Court.

He said that 52,968 cases have been resolved through mediation between April 2021 to March 2022.

Related Topics

Parliament proceedings

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.