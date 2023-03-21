ADVERTISEMENT

Parliament proceedings | Lok Sabha passes ₹1.48 lakh crore supplementary grants for FY'23 without debate

March 21, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on March 21, 2023. Vidoegrab: Sansad TV via PTI

Lok Sabha on March 21 gave its approval to the Central Government to spend an additional ₹1.48 lakh crore during the current financial year 2022-23, amid uproar by Opposition parties on the Adani issue.

On March 13, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had tabled the second batch of supplementary demands for grants in the House amounting to a total of ₹2,70,508.89 crore.

“However, the net cash outgo aggregate is estimated at only ₹1,48,133.23 crore. The remaining expenditure will be matched by savings of the Ministries/Departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to ₹1,22,374.37 crore,” said the statement on supplementary demands for grants.

Of the total additional cash outgo, ₹36,325 crore is for payment towards fertiliser subsidy. This includes additional subsidy outgo of ₹21,000 crore for P&K (phosphorus and potassium) and ₹15,325.36 crore for urea.

The second batch of supplementary demands or ‘Appropriation Bill (No 2), 2023,’ was passed without discussion amid continuous uproar by the Opposition demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations against the Adani Group of companies.

The government has been authorised to make additional transfers to the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) to the tune of ₹25,000 crore, according to the Bill passed.

There would also be an additional outgo of ₹33,718.49 crore for defence pensions, particularly on account of payment of arrears towards the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme.

The requirement of additional transfer to the GST Compensation Fund towards States and Union Territories have been pegged at ₹33,506 crore.

