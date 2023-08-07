Parliament proceedings | Lok Sabha clears the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023

August 07, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Lok Sabha on August 7 passed the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was introduced on August 03. The Bill amends the Pharmacy Act, 1948 which regulates the practice and profession of pharmacy.

Registration under the Pharmacy Act, 1948 is mandatory to practice pharmacy in India. The Bill looks at the insertion of new section 32C, which provides a special provision relating to persons registered or qualified under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act, 2011.

The Bill notes that anyone who is registered as a pharmacist under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act, 2011 or possesses qualifications prescribed under the 2011 Act will be deemed to be registered as a pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948. This will be contingent upon the person submitting an application for registration within a year of the amendment coming into force and paying a prescribed fee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about the Bill, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that India takes drug security very seriously. “We are the pharmacy of the world, and we would like to give to our citizens the benefit that we offer to the world — cheap and quality drugs. We are committed to this endeavour,’’ he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT