Lok Sabha adjourns sine die two days before schedule, registers 22% productivity

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is seen with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi during a tea party he hosted for party leaders on August 11, 2021. Photo: Parliament of India via PTI

New Delhi:

11 August 2021 12:17 IST

Speaker hosts senior leaders, including Narendra Modi and Sonia Gandhi for tea party.

As the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, Speaker Om Birla expressed pain over the repeated disruptions that allowed only 21 hours of functioning and 22 per cent productivity of the House in the monsoon session.

The session that got underway on July 19, was adjourned two days ahead of its scheduled date of August 13, as the Opposition protested over the Pegasus snooping controversy, farm laws and other issues.

Zero Hour – time allotted to individuals members to raise important issues – was most affected and Question Hour too witnessed disruptions on most of the days.

The House managed to pass 20 Bills, mostly without debate or participation from the Opposition. However, the exception was the Constitutional (One Hundred and Twenty Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 – Bill to restore the power of the States to make their OBC lists – that was passed after an extensive debate from all the parties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Congress president Sonia Gandhi were present in the House when it was adjourned sine die (for an unspecified time).

Soon after adjourning the House, Mr. Birla hosted a tea party for all senior leaders, including Mr. Modi, Ms. Gandhi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K. Suresh, Trinamool’s Sudeep Bandopadhya, DMK’s T.R. Baalu among others.

Plea to leaders

A source said Mr. Birla urged all the leaders to cooperate to ensure better functioning of the House.

Later, addressing the media, he expressed anguish over the repeated disruptions of the House that had 17 sittings.

Of the 96 hours allotted for business, only 21 hours, 14 minutes could be utilized.

“The House was not able to function for 74 hours and 46 minutes. The total productivity was 22 per cent…I am hurt by the fact that the proceedings of the House did not take place as per expectations in this session. I always make an effort to see that maximum Business takes place in the House and discussions are held over issues related to the public,” Mr. Birla told reporters. Previous sessions had seen good productivity, he pointed out.

Members holding placards and raising slogans in the well of the House was not in accordance with rich parliamentary traditions. “I always expect the MPs to maintain the dignity of the House. There have been debates, agreements and disagreements in the House but its dignity was never lowered,” he noted.

Mr. Birla also informed that the construction of new Parliament building is expected to be completed before August 15 next year.