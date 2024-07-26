ADVERTISEMENT

Parliament proceedings: Lok Sabha adjourns briefly amid uproar on different issues

Updated - July 26, 2024 12:47 pm IST

Published - July 26, 2024 12:37 pm IST - New Delhi

TMC member Kalyan Banerjee tried to raise the issue of the division of West Bengal, as mentioned by Union Minister Sukanata Majumdar and BJP leader Nishikant Dubey.

PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings of the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on July 26, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

The Lok Sabha was briefly adjourned on Friday amid uproar by the opposition and the treasury benches over remarks to divide West Bengal and an alleged scam involving a minister in the Karnataka government.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Kalyan Banerjee tried to raise the issue of the division of West Bengal, as mentioned by Union Minister Sukanata Majumdar and BJP leader Nishikant Dubey.

Parliament Session updates: July 26, 2024

Speaker Om Birla did not allow Mr. Banerjee to raise the matter, contending that Mr. Majumdar's comments were not made in the House and Dubey's remarks were part of the Zero Hour mention.

BJP leader PC Mohan tried to raise the Valmiki Corporation scam, allegedly involving a Minister in the Karnataka government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Speaker also disallowed Mohan from raising the issue.

TMC members trooped to the Well of the House, raising slogans that they would not allow any conspiracy to bifurcate West Bengal to succeed.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur were also on their feet, raising slogans against the Karnataka government.

As the uproar continued, the speaker adjourned the proceedings till 12:30 pm.

