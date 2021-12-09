Parliament Proceedings live | Parliament pays homage to those who died in the chopper crash

09 December 2021 10:50 IST

Rajnath Singh will make a statement on Tamil Nadu Helicopter tragedy in Lok Sabha at 11 am, followed by in Rajya Sabha

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the funding and implementation of the Ken-Betwa river interlinking project at a cost of ₹44,605 crore at the 2020-21 price level. The Centre would fund ₹39,317 crore for the project, with ₹36,290 crore as a grant and ₹3,027 crore as a loan.

After the repeal of the farm laws in the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament, thousands of farmers who have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi for over a year are likely to end their agitation at noon on Thursday, as their leaders have decided to accept the Centre’s revised proposal to resolve their pending demands if it is sent in an official format.

Here are the updates:

Advertising

Advertising

Lok Sabha | 11:26 am

Question Hour begins in Lok Sabha

Questions are being asked on Ken-Batwa river linking project.

Rajya Sabha | 11:11 am

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is now presenting the statement in the Rajya Sabha

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge urges the chair to allow all floor leaders to speak on the tragic incident of Conoor, but Deputy Chairman Harivansh disallows it.

Lok Sabha | 11:09 am

Lok Sabha hopes that group captain Varun Singh recovers soon

Lok Sabha observes silence in honour of those who died in the crash

Rajya Sabha | 11:04 am

Deputy Chairman Harivansh reads obituary of General Bipin Rawat

Rajya Sabha observes two minutes silence as a mark of respect for General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others.

Lok Sabha | 11:03 am

Lok Sabha proceedings begin

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informs the Lok Sabha that Gen Rawat was on a scheduled visit to Defence Staff college in Wellington. At 12.18 Sulur helipad lost contact with the helicopter he was on. Locals rushed to the spot and saw that the helicopter was aflame. Local authorities recovered who they could and rushed them to a nearby hospital in Wellington.

He says that, 13 out of 14 people on board had died. "All their bodies to be brought to Delhi by this evening. Group Captain Varun Singh is under hospital care. Gen Rawat to be cremated under full military honours. Others too to be accorded appropriate military honours."

Rajnath Singh Reads out names of those who perished.

Speaker Birla also pays homage, reads out a eulogy on Gen Rawat’s “unmatched service”.

Pays homage to all others who perished too. Reads out all their names.

10:50 am

Protest suspended

Opposition decides to suspend its sit-in protest for a day to pay tribute to the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and other soldiers who died in the tragic helicopter crash. Today is the 9th day of their protest against the government for suspending 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Scene outside the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat's residence in New Delhi, who died in a chopper crash on December 9, 2021 | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

10:40 am

Legislative Business for December 9, 2021 is as follows:

Lok Sabha:

1. Question Hour

2. Consideration of any item of Government Business entered in the List of Business for Wednesday, the 8th December, 2021 and not concluded on that day.

Rajya Sabha:

1. Papers to be laid on the table.

2. Reports to be presented.

3. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to be passed.

10:30 am

Day 8 recap

The eighth day of the winter session saw its first adjournment in the Rajya Sabha, within 30 minutes after members of the Opposition parties protested the suspension of the 12 MPs.

During the Zero Hour, Members of the House brought to the notice of the House issues concerning Climate Change.

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021 and The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020 were discussed and passed in the Rajya Sabha later in the day.

The Lok Sabha passed The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021. The Lower House also agreed to the changes made to the Dam Safety Bill, 2019 by the Rajya Sabha.