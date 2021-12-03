Parliament Proceedings live | Opposition creates ruckus in Rajya Sabha

03 December 2021 10:49 IST

COVID-19 discussions to continue in Lok Sabha

In the Rajya Sabha, Opposition protests loomed over the proceedings for a third day as Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu began the day urging the House to reach a solution. The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 was later passed in Rajya Sabha after a day's discussion. The House rejected the amendment for sending The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 to select committee.

Discussion on different aspects of COVID-19 took precedence in the lower house of the parliament on December 02, 2021.

Here are the updates:

Advertising

Advertising

Lok Sabha | 12:23 pm

Opposition MPs oppose the introduction of The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Suresh Kodikunnil, Mavelikkara (Kerala) MP, Sougata Ray, Dum Dum (West Bengal) MP oppose introduction of The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Shashi Tharoor, Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) MP, says that this Bill has been brought in by the Ordinance rules, which is against the law. He says that the extension of tenure should be granted only under rare circumstances but introduction of the Bill will make it a norm. He further says that he opposes the bill.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Baharampur (West Bengal) MP, also opposes the Bill saying it gives the govt. a free will to extend the tenure whenever it deems necessary, and he calls this undemocratic.

N.K. Premachandran, Kollam (Kerala) MP also opposes the Bill, asking what is the reason to extend any officer's tenure. He says that the Bill lacks a bonafide intention. He says the intention involved is to protect the officer who is in good terms with the govt.

Rajya Sabha | 12:18 pm

In response to a question on what efforts governement has made to ensure Electric Vehicle penetration in rural areas Mahendra Nath Pandey says, "Priority as of now has been placed on highways, express highways and highly populated urban cities, where problem of pollution is more, after that it will expand to rural and other areas of the country, arrangements have been made."

ARAI-Pune has been roped in to work on the issue of fast charging (of electric vehicles) and they have prepared a proto, and by December 2022 we aim to release it in the market, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Heavy Industries, informs the House in response to a question regarding the Government solution to the problem of Electric Vehicles taking a lot of time to charge.

Lok Sabha | 11:59 am

Question Hour ends in Lok Sabha

The Speaker ends the Question Hour. The Opposition accuses the BJP of protesting near the Mahatma Gandhi Statue outside the Parliament when the Opposition was already there protesting, to which the BJP MPs respond that even they have a right to protest.

Rajya Sabha | 11:58 am

On civil service examinations

During Special Mention, Fauzia Khan (NCP), member from Maharashtra raises the subject of providing two year relaxation to students age-barred in 2020. "Civil Services candidates were severely impacted...who have missed out on opportunity to give exam due to extraordinary circumstances"

Urges government to give relaxation to students age-barred in 2020 and give two additional attempts to those whose attempts were exhausted in 2020.

Lok Sabha | 11:53 am

On COVID-19 deaths

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, says that States should not refrain from providing proper data on COVID-19 deaths. "We have repeatedly appealed to the States to provide data, and 19 States responded. But, it's not our fault if all the States don't comply," he says.

"States respond to their respective HCs that there are no deaths, but they question the central govt. on the number of deaths in the country.

"We have also asked States to be prepared for further COVID-19 waves."

Rajya Sabha | 11:49 am

'Youngsters are addicted to online gaming'

Sushil Kumar Modi (BJP), member from Bihar, raises the issue of Online Gaming. "Booming Online Gaming has become a big problem for youngsters in the country," who he says have become addicted to the same.

Weekly time spent on mobile gaming was 2.5 hours (pre-covid), during lockdown it has increased to 4 hours. More than 43 crore users are on online gaming, claims Mr. Modi

"Urge the government to make a comprehensive framework of regulation for Online Gaming," he says.

Mr. Naidu agrees that it's a big menace.

Lok Sabha | 11:43 am

On crimes against women

Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development, to a question of rising crimes against women in Rajasthan, says that the ministry will ensure that proper data is mapped, and information is collected in the regard.

She further says that free legal aid system is set up through NALSA (National Legal Services Authority), and help desks have been set up in police stations across all States through the Nirbhaya Fund so that quick justice is ensured.

The Speaker lashes out against the Opposition for protesting when the issue of crimes against women are being discussed.

Rajya Sabha | 11:41 am

Rakesh Sinha of BJP during Zero Hour speaks in Hindi on the contributions of printed publications during Freedom Movement. Appeals that important role of writers, journalists, publications be included during the celebrations of Amrit Mahotsav.

Lok Sabha | 11:31 am

On the situation of Law and Justice

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Law and Justice says, to a question, that in order to introduce an alternative dispute resolution mechanism, the NITI Aayog has taken steps, and a committee is also formed, headed by a former SC Judge, and the Ministry is taking pro-active steps to make sure a proper justice redressal mechanism is introduced in the country.

He further says that effective steps are being taken to spread legal awareness in the country. There is a digital campaign going on to strengthen the legal justice system, he adds. He requests paralegal volunteers to get involved in the process.

"We are trying to create awareness across the country to strengthen the Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) system," he says.

"We have settled a lot of cases in the courts during the pandemic," he adds.

Rajya Sabha | 11:30 am

'No language imposition'

"All languages of India should be respected, promoted and encouraged. No impostion, no opposition to any language in India," Mr. Naidu says after Vaiko (MDMK) from Tamil Nadu raised the issue of Central Government naming schemes and programmes in Hindi.

Rajya Sabha | 11:21 am

“The recent attempt to ignore the valor of those who fought against the imperial British in Kerala has caused great resentment in the society,” says Abdul Wahab (IUML), urging the Government to reinstate the names of martyrs in their publication of dictionary of martyrs.

Rajya Sabha | 11:15 am

Opposition creates ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Opposition creates ruckus, however, the Chair reiterates that nothing should be recorded.

“I suggest to leaders of the House, and the Opposition, to sit together, discuss and find a way out for smooth functioning of the house” Mr. Naidu says.

Rajya Sabha | 11:08 am

V. Muraleedharan, MoS Parliamentary Affairs presents statement regarding Government Business for the week commencing Monday, December 6 2021.

Lok Sabha | 11:03 am

Question Hour begins in Lok Sabha

With the Opposition protesting in Lok Sabha, the Question Hour begins. To a question, the Minister of State for AYUSH Ministry responds that the govt. is working towards increasing the purview of treatment provided to people under the Ministry.

He further says that there is a Yoga Certification Board that certifies yoga practitioners to cut down on counterfeit practitioners.

Shashi Tharoor, Thiruvananthapuram MP, says that a research university for Ayurveda is extremely necessary to promote the study of Ayurveda. To this, Sarbananda Sonowal, Ministry of AYUSH replies that if a proposal is presented before the govt., the feasibility of establishing a Ayurveda university in Kerala will be examined.

11:02 am

Parliament proceedings commence

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha commence proceedings for Day 5 of the Winter Session.

Ministers and Parliamentary Standing Committees lay papers and reports in Rajya Sabha.

10:53 am

Competitive sloganeering outside Parliament

Parliament premises witnessed competitive sloganeering when a few BJP MPs entered the venue where opposition members were protesting against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members.

Seeking a revocation of the suspension, opposition parties have been protesting outside the Parliament near the Gandhi statue. A few BJP members including G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and K.J. Alphons entered the venue with their own placards, which showed photos of ruckus happened in the Upper House during the Monsoon Session.

While the BJP MPs raised slogans in support of the suspension and sought an apology, the opposition members accused the government of being selective in suspending members. Both sides indulged in competitive slogan shouting.

When the BJP MPs were outnumbered, they hastily retreated.

BJP MPs and suspended MPs raising slogans in front of the Gandhi Statue in Parliament house on Friday. BJP MPs came in carrying placards with pictures from the Monsoon Session to counter the Opposition | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

10:49 am

Legislative Business for December 3, 2021 is as follows:

Lok Sabha:

Papers to be laid on the table, followed by Question Hour.

Supplementary demands for Grants, 2021-22

The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to be introduced.

The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2011 to be introduced.

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to be introduced.

Further discussions on COVID-19.

Private Members' Business

Rajya Sabha:

Papers to be laid on the table.

Supplementary demands for Grants, 2021-22

Private Members' Business

10:34 am

Day 4 recap

The Rajya Sabha passed the Dam Safety Bill, 2019 on Thursday after a four-hour discussion. This is one of the first legislation to be passed this week as the Upper House has witnessed vociferous protests and disruption from the Opposition over the suspension of 12 members.

Lok Sabha held discussions on COVID-19. Amidst continuous sloganeering by the opposition, Speaker Om Birla opened the floor for discussion under Rule 193—a matter of urgent public importance— acknowledging that in the wake of the new Omicron variant, a “positive and responsible” discourse was the need of the hour.