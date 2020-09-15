Parliament proceedings live | Nirmala to introduce Bill to amend Insolvency Code

After a smooth start to monsoon session of Parliament on Monday, government is hoping to introduce more Bills in both the Houses.

The Opposition is ready to target the government over a wide range of issues from unemployment to economy, GST compensation to pandemic management, a preview of this was seen in the Zero Hour proceedings.

Parliament proceedings: Sept. 14 updates

From today (September 15), Rajya Sabha will be convened in the morning and Lok Sabha in the afternoon.

Here are the live updates

Rajya Sabha | 9 am

Today is September 15, International Day of Democracy, Chairperson M. Venkaiah Naidu informs the House, as Rajya Sabha assembles.

We as legislators are flagbearers of democracy, he says.

The members are requested to identify themselves and mention where they are speaking, so that I can follow you, and it will be easy for the officials also, says Mr. Naidu.

The Chair acknowledges that there were some issues pertaining audio yesterday. There will be a mock session at 7.30 am, he says.

8.50 am

List of Bills for introduction

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020.

Bills for consideration and passing

The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020.

The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Bills for withdrawal

The Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2018.

8.30 am

Will PM speak in Parliament on China issue, asks Congress

The government should give a clarification on the India-China border issue, the Congress said on Monday, the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said that the government had so far not said a word on when this subject would come for a debate in the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had been questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence. “Will the Prime Minister speak on this issue? These are clarifications, we did not want debate, but, at least a clarification should be given on day one as the entire country is watching,” Mr. Gogoi said.