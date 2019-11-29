Parliament proceedings | Lok Sabha to discuss Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019

The Lok Sabha is to consider for passage the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, today.

Private members’ business will be undertaken in the Rajya Sabha.

Here are the live updates:

Lok Sabha | 11:00 a.m.

Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair.

Question Hour begins.

Schemes for welfare of children are being discussed.

Smriti Irani, Women and Child Development Minister, answers a question, saying the HRD Ministry that dropout rates of children, irrespective of whether they are tribal or not, are being monitored.

Suresh Kodikunnil, INC, asks if the government has taken any steps to increase the honorarium of anganwadi workers.

Ms. Irani responds, highlighting the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and other schemes that are in place.

A question on AYUSH doctors is being discussed.

Dr. Shashi Tharoor, INC, says the government has done nothing to upgrade the Ayurveda Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram since 2018.

Shripad Yesso Naik, MoS (Ind.), Ayush, assures prompt assistance.

Rajya Sabha | 11:00 a.m.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu is in the Chair.

Matters are raised with the permission of the Chair.

Jairam Ramesh, INC, requests that the government do a survey of those who are in jail on ground of being "foreigners". He says it is heart-rending to see children in detention centres. "I am not pleading for illegal immigration," he says, adding that he is arguing for those who have claimed to be Indian citizens. It is a humanitarian crisis, he says.