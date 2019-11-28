Parliament proceedings | LS passes Bill to grant ownership rights in Delhi's unauthorised colonies

Lok Sabha passes the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019. The bill will provide a legal framework to grant ownership rights to people living in several unauthorised colonies in Delhi and will apply to 1,797 such colonies spread over 175 square-km of the national capital.

Lok Sabha | 6.45 p.m.

Lok Sabha is adjourned till November 29, 2019.

Rajya Sabha | 6.45 p.m.

Rajya Sabha is adjourned till November 29, 2019.

Lok Sabha| 6.30 p.m.

Lok Sabha passes the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019.

Zero hour commences.

Rajya Sabha| 6.20 p.m.

Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar concludes his statement. The Rajya Sabha is now taking up special mentions.

Rajya Sabha| 6.00 p.m.

Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar says that negotiations with France on nuclear issues are progressing. There are ongoing negotiations with the Russians too. What happens in future is speculative and depends on whether our concerns are being met, he says.

On climate change we have played a very constructive role and are now one of the leaders in climate action policy in the subcontinent, he says.

Lok Sabha| 6.00 p.m.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs says that the governmnet will take up liberalised development control norms to develop social infrastructure in the unauthorised colonies.

Once these colonies are regularised, it will change Delhi's face, he says.

Speaker Om Birla asks the members if the House session can be extended. Members agree unanimously.

Mr. Puri says that the government has no role in deciding names of these colonies and hence caste attributions in these names, replying to arguments put up by Pratima Mondal of the Trinamool Congress.

Rajya Sabha | 5.30 p.m.

Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gives a statement.

Rajya Sabha | 5.00 p.m.

Rajeev Gowda (INC): Whenever we ban a product that people are drawn to, and these are also available in various forms, some of these substances are deemed to be extremely harmful, for example drugs, narcotics etc. and we impose a very significant ban on them. When it comes to alcohol and tobacco, even though we know that there is a negative impact, we have chosen to regulate them, we have not chosen to ban them. Many states found that prohibition of alcohol leads to an underground market and have chosen to allow alcohol to be sold, and with significant excise and duties on these products, earn revenue to the govt.

There are so many weapons in the armory to regulate risks. We needed scientific proof that tobacco was causing diseases. Now, we have a new technology known as electronic cigarettes. E-cigarettes were found to be 95% less harmful than regular cigarettes according to a study by Public Health, England."

Lok Sabha | 4.45 p.m.

Parvesh Sahib Singh (NCT): "Lakhs of poor people in Delhi are going to get benefited with this bill. I'd congratulate all since the National Capital Territory of Delhi Bill, 2019 is going to be passed. Today our PM has made this possible."

Rajya Sabha | 4.45 p.m.

Rajya Sabha discusses The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare says: "Nicotine Sulphate was once approved to be used as a pesticide to be used by the agriculture dept. Now even that has been withdrawn, considering its toxicity. It is not fit to be used as a pesticide. It is more addictive than heroin. There is no known treatment for nicotine anywhere in the world. E-cigarettes have nicotine and nicotine in pure form can cause cancer. There is evidence to suggest that e-cigarettes are harmful to health.

I planned to become an ENT surgeon in 1990 and I saw hundreds of people suffering with the tobacco epidemic in this country. It took this country 50 years to get a law against tobacco when the epidemic had grown so big. I had the privilege to draft and introduce the first anti-tobacco legislation in this country in 1996 which got passed in 1997 when this House was celebrating 50 years of Independence and I was the health minister in Delhi and I brought the Delhi Prohibition of Smoking and Non-smokers Health Protection Act and I got the highest award of the WHO in 1998.

During a surprise inspection by a school management in Delhi itself, 150 vaping devices were found in school bags. Regulation has not been enough anywhere in the world and a complete ban was necessary. When there is a large consumer base, it is hard to ban a product, so we have to fight it the other way. Since e-cigarettes have a small consumer base, we strongly feel that ban is the most effective measure and it is a need of the hour. I move the resolution."

Rajya Sabha | 4.30 p.m.

Anurag Singh Thakur, MoS Finance lists specific provisions under the Chit Funds Act.

The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is passed.

Lok Sabha | 3.50 p.m.

Manoj Tiwari (BJP): "For the last 20 years, BJP hasn't been in power in Delhi. I thank PM Narendra Modi who understood the Delhi's people's pain. When someone has a house in Delhi, they can use it as mortgage and get into agriculture in their towns. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that people visit Delhi with ₹500. The people in the colonies didn't get the houses for free. They bought cement, they bought bricks. This govt is not irresponsible. Redevelopment works are also going on. Once the bill gets passed, the societies will be redeveloped. Then the people will thank PM Modi."

The North East Delhi MP, who is also the BJP’s Delhi unit president, alleged that the AAP government has embarked on “spreading fake news to deceive people and media” over the issue. Tiwari hailed the Narendra Modi government for the move to confer ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi, which Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri claimed will be a boon for around 40 to 50 lakh people.

For generations, people lived in a state of uncertainty as they could not mortgage their properties and proper development never took place, the BJP MP said, adding passage of the bill will kick-start redevelopment of the colonies and and bring in civic amenities.

After getting parliament’s nod, the new law will ensure that MPs and MLAs of the national capital can spend their development funds in these colonies.

Tiwari, who is seen as the BJP’s key face for the Delhi Assembly polls, countered allegations that the bill was an election measure, saying political parties used fight elections with promises but his party will go in with a major achievement. - PTI

Rajya Sabha | 3.30 p.m.

Kumar Ketkar (INC): "Earlier we had robbers and dacoits, now we have chit funds. The increase in chit fund frauds is only in the last 15 years. When the banking system fails, the money lenders take over. Since every 9th or 10th citizen is involved in a chit fund association, what is happening in the society and what is the economy doing to the society? There is a widening inequality in the society. Chit fund provides the people to become rich quickly. If our PSUs are getting sold, that also means, the govt is also participating in chit funds. To identify the main issue, that is the economy, for survival people need money. 90% of the people are in need of money. The current economy doesn't provide for people's needs."

G.V.L. Narasimha Rao (BJP): "The present govt has ensured that the poor do not have to deposit money in unsafe schemes. I think those who did not take any steps for the poor in the past have any rights to oppose it now."

Lok Sabha | 3.20 p.m.

Dulal Chandra Goswami, JD(U): "Delhi gets people from India's nook and corner. When they live long in the capital, they want to settle here. But they can't live in posh areas. They go into such colonies. Delhi has 1800 unauthorised colonies."

K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (YSRCP): "Wherever the colonies were like slums, the Hon'ble Minister can make it better under the Swachch Bharat mission. You may consider regularising the colonies and this may inspire other Metros."

"Common man shouldn't suffer due to bureaucrats' mistakes. Just because the plot is occupied by some people, it shouldn't be named Harijan Basti. This is casteism," says an MP. "The Minister should look into this matter. How much does the central govt intend to allot and is there a plan for any development? Is there any proposed schedule for regularising the unauthorised areas? Politics is certainly the motive behind this."

Rajya Sabha | 3.15 p.m.

Upper House discusses The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Rajya Sabha | 3.10 p.m.

There has been no unauthorised interception, says Ravi Shankar Prasad, in response to repeated questions from Congress MPs in the Rajya Sabha on if the government bought spyware Pegasus.

Digvijay Singh (INC) asks Ravi Shankar Prasad: "Did Indian govt or an agency in India do any business transaction or discussion with NSO?"

Ravi Shankar Prasad: "I have replied very clearly and categorically."

Digvijay Singh: "I have the authority, I am asking only one question. Has the govt of India made a deal with the Isreali company Pegasus? Govt has bought Pegasus, which is spying on everyone, including the judges and the members of the Parliament."

Ravi Shankar Prasad: "This is wrong."

Chair says that this discussion is over, we need to quickly wind this up.

Anand Sharma (INC): "The fundamental question still remains the same. It is a large issue. My question is, besides authorised interceptions, has the govt agencies made unauthorised use of this spyware? That information should be given to the House. Spying in this case is unauthorised. The real concern is it is being made use of."

Jairam Ramesh tries to add to Anand Sharma's question to which Anand Sharma says, "Don't tutor me. It is my question."

Ravi Shankar Prasad reiterates: "We have already stated very clearly that any violation of the established procedure is actionable by law. To the best of my knowledge, no unauthorised interception has been done."

Lok Sabha | 3.00 p.m.

Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP), of South Delhi on regularising unauthorised colonies: "I am from Delhi, and citizens of Delhi need to be trusted. The Prime Minister knows the poor, since he is also from the same background. The poor will be camped at the colonies. They can register once the colonies are passed."

He attacked successive Delhi governments for failing to extend ownership rights to people residing in unauthorised colonies, drawing a sharp response from the Congress. Participating in the debate in Lok Sabha on a bill which seeks to grant ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies, he targeted various city governments.

The Congress said he was naming leaders and making derogatory remarks against them. A. Raja, who was chairing the proceedings, said all such mentions would be removed from records. - PTI

Rajya Sabha | 2.40 p.m.

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad replies to all the questions raised by the MPs: "As an IT Minister I know how the govt has tried to make the digital ecosystem improve and empower the country. Technology facilitates, empowers, and develops, but there will be issues as well. On the case of privacy, the Supreme Court has upheld that privacy is a fundamental right. India has become the forefront of privacy. The SC has also stated that a terrorist has no right to privacy. A corrupt person has no right to privacy.

When I see a farmer or a rickshaw-puller using a mobile phone in remote areas, it is empowerment. Fundamental rights is subjected to reasonable restrictions. How do we balance this competing interest or privacy and security of the country? India's security has been compared to that of a chewing gum.

India will never compromise on data sovereignty. Lacks of lacks of messages are being sent on WhatsApp everyday. WhatsApp even has an office in India. India has brought up the issue of traceability. Law enforcing agencies should tell us what is the origin of the issue. The govt shall be very firm. We don't want to breach your encryption. But if there is a specific case of serious breach of law and order, into mayhem and violence and concern, you'll have to share the origin of the message.

We need low cost cybersecurity options."

Rajya Sabha | 2.30 p.m.

Various MPs come out with their views on the NSO Pegasus phishing attacks.

Rakesh Sinha (BJP): "WhatsApp and Google are companies. They aren't media companies. For the last 3 decades, India's knowledge process outsourcing is being done but knowledge domain hasn't become better. FBI has a $9 million fund. Would our NDA govt allocate something for cyber security? When something gets hacked, is the govt making a law to take actions against the hackers? Indian govt should take steps in the way forward."

P. Bhattacharya (INC) asks how is it possible for companies to spy on Indian phones without the govt's permission.

Ravi Prakash Varma (SP) tells about a huge spying network in developing countries. "Based on the size of the network, we need to be able to immune ourselves against this network."

Lok Sabha | 2.00 p.m.

Hardeep Singh, MoS (Ind.), Housing and Urban Affairs discusses The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019. He says: "All 1,731 of the colonies will be benefitted. The people who have been deprived of rights are free to come and register. It is not that we are physically getting data from survey of India or satellite imagery. We are doing something more. We are uploading digital maps on the portal and giving the resident welfare association. Within the next few weeks, all maps of the colonies will be uploaded. This will be extremely beneficial. This bill seeks to improve the living of our citizens in the capital city. All maps of the colonies will be uploaded by December 31."

Rajya Sabha | 2.00 p.m.

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad discusses WhatsApp's detecting and fixing the phishing of mobile phones by Pegasus. The govt has sought from WhatsApp detailed clarification on this matter. He replies about the snooping row that went on to attack a number of mobile phone users.

"Whatsapp regrets not being able to meet guidelines. Safety of citizens is of utmost importance. The govt is very clear that India's digital economy is growing and digital players, both Indian and foreign, are welcome to contribute. The need to acknowledge and understand the safety and security of Indians is indeed of prime importance. They must erect appropriate security walls for this, failing which, appropriate action as permissible by law, will be taken."

Digvijay Singh (INC) asks: "Did govt privately use Pegasus, if so it is a violation of Fundamental Rights. Google has been used for surveillance by govt. How can you prove any of your agency wasn't associated in it? Tell why haven't these issues been taken seriously yet as it is a world of cyber war."

The Congress leader said that the government had procured Pegasus as part of an organised plan and used it illegally. He alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah had a few months back met senior executives of Facebook which owns WhatsApp and discussed about Pegasus at length. The Rajya Sabha member urged Ravi Shankar Prasad to share all the information related to the snooping scandal. He said the minister should not keep it secret citing national security. In case the government hid the information related to citizens’ fundamental rights and privacy, the Congress MP said, a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) must be set up to investigate the issue. He termed the issue as sensitive and sought the support of political parties for forming the JPC. - IANS

Rajya Sabha | 12.50 p.m.

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, HRD Minister, answers a question on the upcoming National Law University in J&K.

House is adjourned till 2 p.m.

Lok Sabha | 12.40 p.m.

During Zero Hour proceedings, many members seek train stoppages in their constituencies.

Mahabali Singh (JD-U) says there is no potable water in southern Bihar. The Speaker says it is the duty of State government. "What to do? I am an MP. I can talk only here," the member says.

Jayadev Galla (TDP) speaks about unilateral cancellation of contracts. Investors are running away from Andhra Pradesh, he says. People are losing employment because of this, says Mr. Galla. He says the new State government is driving away investors.

YSR Congress Member Midhun Reddy blames the earlier State government for being corrupt and scam-ridden.

A.M. Arif (CPI-M) speaks about the JNU fee hike.

House is adjourned till 2 p.m.

Lok Sabha | 12.30 p.m.

FM presents first supplementary demand of grants

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sought Parliament nod for additional spending of Rs 21,246.16 crore, including over Rs 8,820 crore for the newly formed union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, in the first batch of supplementary demands.

Of this, the net cash outgo will be Rs 18,995.51 crore, she said in the statement tabled in the Lok Sabha.

She provided Rs 8,820.62 crore as grant to Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in lieu of J&K State share of 14th Finance Commission Award.

As much as Rs 2,500 crore was provided for capital infusion in IDBI Bank Ltd through issuance of recapitalisation bonds.

Another Rs 666 crore was provided for meeting expenditure of Department of Space and Rs 3,387.46 crore for meeting expenditure towards salaries and cost of ration of police.

Rajya Sabha | 12.15 p.m.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, PMO Minister, speaks about Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant and the cyber attack on it.

Members ask about the reports of recent cyber attack in the plant. Dr. Singh says only the administration block was targetted and the plant is safe. He narrates how both the systems are independent of each other.

An expert committee was constituted to look into the safety measures. They have submitted a report and we have already implemented some of them. We will undertake quarterly cyber security audit, he adds.

We use hardened internet, spam filtering, restricted use of removable media, third party audit, penetration testing and so on, he says.

AIADMK member A.K Selvaraj asked the question while members Tiruchi Siva, Sasmit Patra, Anand Sharma were among who asked questions.

Lok Sabha | 12 noon

Papers are laid on the table.

Santosh Kumar Gangwar rises to intoduce The Industrial Relations Code, 2019. N.K. Premachandran says he opposes the introduction of the Bill as it violates Fundamental Rights.

Saugata Roy also opposes the introduction of the Bill. He says this is based on the demand of Chambers of Commerce and other industry bodies. He says the Bill is anti-labour.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says this will bring about a hire and fire culture and take away the social security from workers. The Bill does not have collective bargaining which is a fundamental right of the workers. Tribunals have been given unlimited powers.

Mr. Gangwar says that Labour Commission had in 2002 recommended the repealing and redrafting of old laws. He says the UPA government did not do it for 10 years.

The Minister introduces the Bill.

Zero Hour begins.

Rajya Sabha | 11.55 a.m.

Rajeev Gowda (INC) speaks about internet shutdowns and hashtags supporting hate speech.

Question Hour begins. Smriti Irani answers questions on malnutritionamong women in Koshi and Purnia division, Bihar.

Lok Sabha | 11.50 a.m.

MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari answers questions on cottage industries. He says that there is a lot of innovation happening in rural areas too.

The next question is on supply of power on credit.

Rajya Sabha | 11.30 a.m.

Ahmad Ashfaque Karim (RJD) speaks about unclaimed monies in the EPF.

Narendra Jadhav (Nominated) says the Parliamentary calendar in all major democracies is released at the beginning of the year. He asks that this be done in India too. He also says the Constitution envisages a separation of powers between the executive, the judiciary and the legislative. But in India, it is the executive which decides the schedule of the legislative body. He wants the powers to be entrusted to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Amar Patnaik (BJP) speaks about tele-density in Odisha, in Odia. He wants the government to aid the increase of tele-density in Odisha. Chair says that there is a view that the people of Odisha are very peaceful and that is because of this.

Vijila Satyananth (AIADMK) speaks about child abuse. She speaks of children accessing pornography through smartphones.

Lok Sabha | 11.20 a.m.

Question Hour in Lok Sabha. Questions pertaining to incidents of air miss are being answered by Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP) who is also a trained pilot, says the air traffic management must be taken out of Airport Authority.

Vincent Pala (INC) says 29% of rural households do not have toilets, citing the NSO survey. He says that there is discrepancy between this data and that put out by the government last year.

Mr. Shekhawat says the government has met its targets. He says that the discrepancy is due to respondent bias.

He says that if States find any lacuna, they can bring it to the attention of the government.

Mr. Pala asks when the second round of verifications for ODF villages will be completed. Mr. Shekhawat says that it is a dynamic process and the survey will be completed soon.

Rajya Sabha | 11.05 a.m.

Rajya Sabha takes up Zero Hour. BJP member GVL Narasimha Rao speaks in Telugu. He raises the issue of Andhra Pradesh government converting all gvernment schools to English medium. He says this will affect the development of Telugu language.

K. Ravindra Kumar (TDP) also joins the issue. He also speaks in Telugu. He suggests PM Modi should conduct the Mann Ki Baat in Telugu.

Sanjay Singh (AAP) speaks against privatisation of PSUs.

Viplove Thakur (Congress) speaks on midday meals. She wonders if the meals are prepared keeping in mind the nutrition needs of the children.

Lok Sabha | 11.05 a.m.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury takes exception of Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's yesterday's remarks on Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assasin.

Opposition members join the issue.

Speaker Om Birla says her remarks have been expunged. Opposition refuses to relent. They insist on a debate.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeks to give clarification. Opposition continues to protest.

BJP condemns anyone who supports assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi is our ideal. Irrespective of caste, creed or ideology, all look up to the Mahatma. We don't support anyone who glorifies his killer, Rajnath Singh says.

Unhappy with the response, Congress stages walkout.

11.00 a.m.

Rajya Sabha assembles. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu comes wearing a Naga shawl. Members compliment him. He says it was presented by a delegation of Naga people who came to visit him.

Lok Sabha assembles. Speaker Om Birla reads obituary reference of former members Dr. R.K.G. Rajulu (Member, 10 th Lok Sabha); Ramnath Dubey (Member, 7th Lok Sabha); Dr. Banshilal Mahto (Member, 16th Lok Sabha); and Shri Kailash Joshi (Member, 14th and 15th Lok Sabhas).