Parliament proceedings live | VII Pay Commission has increased costs for Railways, says Piyush Goyal

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019., which seeks to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi will be considered for passing in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The Lok Sabha is likely to take up a short duration discussion on crop loss.

Here are the live updates from both Houses of the Parliament:

Lok Sabha | 12 noon

Papers are laid on the table.

Rajya Sabha | 11.45 a.m.

Rewati Raman Singh (SP) says Allahabad University is suffering as the strength of students has fallen.

Sambhaji Chattrapati (Nominated) speaks about the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Hospital in Palapur and says that despite being around for almost 150 years, it lacks good facilities and medical education.

G.V.L. Narasimha Rao (BJP) brings up the Bhima-Koregaon case and about suspected Maoists arrested in Kerala. He says the CPI(M), which is in power in Kerala is supporting Maoists. Chair asks him not to name party.

Vaiko (MDMK) says the Madras High Court should be renamed as Tamil Nadu High Court. It is high time the Union government allows the regional languages to be court languages, he says.

K.T.S. Tulsi (Nominated) speaks about the shortage of doctors. The current doctor-patient ratio is 1:1499. The WHO benchmark is 1:1000, he says.

Lok Sabha | 11.30 a.m.

As Question Hour continues, a question on High Court Benches is taken up. Meerut MP Rajendra Agrawal says there are not enough Benches to serve the areas in UP. Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says that the Member has raised this many times and the government is looking into it.

Mr. Agrawal asks if the Parliament can legislate on this. Mr. Prasad says while the Centre can legislate on this, it is up to the State government to identify where and how to set up the Benches.

Kalyan Banerjee (Trinamool) asks that the government clear the names recommended by the Supreme Court collegium for High Court judges. Mr. Prasad says the government is not a post office, but a stakeholder in this process.

Rajsamand BJP MP Diya Kumari asks a question about the Mavli-Marwar railway line and when the project will be started. MoS Railways Suresh Angadi says the Railway Board has decided to retain the section as a heritage line, so it won't begin now. Ms. Kumari says that's a disappointing answer for a sanctioned project. For the last three Budgets this has been sanctioned.

Mr. Angadi says two wildlife sanctuaries are in the way. This involves huge land acquisition and capital.

Gaurav Gogoi (INC) brings up the CAG report on the financial performance of the Railways. He asks for the projected operating ratio for this year and next year. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal says that after the implementation of the VII Pay Commission, the costs for Railways has shot up in the last three years.

He adds that toilets are now working and operational in stations, and stations are cleaner than ever.

Rajya Sabha | 11.25 a.m.

N. Gokulakrishnan (AIADMK) speaks about Arikamedu, the archaeological site in Puducherry. He says it has been subject to neglect and vandalism. He asks that a site museum with interpretation centre should be established. He also wants further excavation.

Ram Nath Thakur (JD-U) asks that Rajendra Prasad’s birth anniversary be celebrated like Teacher's Day or Children's Day.

Sanjay Singh (AAP) says near the river in Badharpur in Delhi, no one can establish any premises.

Lok Sabha | 11.10 am

In Lok Sabha, members ask about the plight of BSNL and MTNL. Communication Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reiterates that the public sector telecom operator will be revived and all steps are being considered.

N.K.P. Premachandran says the signal of BSNL is weakest in Delhi.

Mr. Prasad says 5G is an evolving scenario. Also installing a tower in Delhi is very difficult. I faced a lot of difficulties to install a tower in parliament premises. Other operators should also improve their connectivity, he says.

Nusrat Jahan (Trinamool) asks about the implementation of 4G spectrum in BSNL. Minister says that decision has been taking.

Rajya Sabha | 11.10 am

Zero Hour proceedings underway in Rajya Sabha. Rajamani Patel speaks about EPF pension scheme. He says the government has copious funds but is reluctant to give it to the pensioners. He says the Rs. 1000 pension is a pittance and an insult to workers.

Narendra Jadhav (nominated) notes that the attendance of members are generally poor on Friday, a day when private members Bill are taken up. He suggests private members Bills can be taken on the middle of the day. "What is required is the change of mindset of the members," the Chair says.

Vandana Chavan (NCP) speaks on climate change affecting Mumbai and the coastal states due to rising seas. She recalls the minister has denied the threat. She says the government has to be serious and consider this report.

Lok Sabha | 11.05 am

Sadasiva Lonkhade, Shiv Sena member, asks about health hazards of mobile phone radiation. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Communication Minister, says there is no serious health hazards. Our emission regulations are 10 better than the prescribed standards. We are also imposing fines, he adds.

What about birds, asks the member. We are not seeing birds these days, he says.

We are monitoring the radiation continuously. On the issue of birds, the minister says birds are safe in India. I see a lot of birds in Delhi. If the member is talking about a particular area, I request him to give the details, he says.

11.00 am

Rajya Sabha assembles. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu in the Chair. Papers are being laid on the table.

Lok Sabha assembles too. Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair. Question Hour is taken up.