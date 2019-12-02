Parliament proceedings | MPs condemn Hyderabad rape and murder incident

The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019, will be discussed in the Lok Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha will discuss the following bills:

The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale,Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019.

The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019.

Here are the live updates:

Lok Sabha | 11:00 a.m.

Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair.

Question Hour is underway.

Rajya Sabha | 11:00 a.m.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu is in the Chair.

R.K. Sinha, BJP, condemns the accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case and says perpetrators of such crimes should be given capital punishment.

Vijila Sathyanath, AIADMK, also elaborates on the same issue.

