Parliament proceedings | Members protest against Rahul Gandhi's remarks

Rajya Sabha passed the following bills on Thursday.

Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill, 2019, Constitution (scheduled tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019 and Lok Sabha passed the Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019.

Here are today's live updates:

Lok Sabha | 11.00 a.m.

Obituary reference for the 18th anniversary of the terror attack on Parliament is made.

Members raise their voices on Rahul Gandhi's remark when he said, 'Make in India has become Rape in India'. They demand an apology from him.

Members continue sloganeering.

Rajya Sabha | 11.00 a.m.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu observes a minute of silence to mark the 18th anniversary of the terror attack on Parliament.

Members lay their papers on table.

Reports of the department related to Parliamentary Standing Committee on various departments are being laid.

Matters raised with the permission of the Chair.