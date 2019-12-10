Parliament proceedings live | PMGSY allotment low in Kerala, says MP; you have roads, responds minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha on December 9.

The Bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 by seeking to grant citizenship to undocumented and illegal non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

After a marathon debate, Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Today, the Rajya Sabha will discuss the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and the Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2019.

The Lok Sabha will dicuss the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019, and the International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019.

Here are the live updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11:30 a.m.

Prof. Manoj Kumar Jha, RJD, talks about the increase in cases of assault victims being burnt.

With the Nirbhaya fund, can funds be added to upgrade medical expertise and psychological aid for victims as well as rehabilitative surgery, he asks.

Lok Sabha | 11:00 a.m.

Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair. Question Hour begins.

Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana is being discussed.

Suresh Kodikunnil, INC, says PMGSY is not applicable to Kerala. Hence, Kerala does not get the estimated kilometres every year.

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Rural Development, responds, saying when the third phase will begin, there is provision to give one thousand odd kilometres to Kerala. Kerala already has roads, and hence it gets lower numbers, he says.

The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is discussed.

Sunil Kumar Mondal, AITC, says 2%-5% of farmers have got benefits under PM-KISAN.

Contract farmers, however, get no benefits, he says. He asks if the government will frame any scheme to address this issue.

Parshottam Rupala, MoS, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, responds, saying PM-KISAN has benefited 7 crore farmers except in West Bengal because the State has not furnished the necessary data to the centre.

Rajya Sabha | 11:00 a.m.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu is in the Chair. Papers are laid on the table.

Vijila Sathyanath, AIADMK, commends Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami's Kudimaramathu scheme.

She talks about a shortfall of urea allocated to the State. The total allocation that was announced in November by the Ministry of Fertilisers for the State has not been received yet, she says.