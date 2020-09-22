Parliament proceedings live updates| Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

22 September 2020 09:03 IST

Eight Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs, who were suspended by the House on Monday, have begun an indefinite sit-in protest within Parliament, even as the 15 non-NDA parties have appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind not to give assent to the two farm Bills passed in the Upper House on Sunday.

The Opposition leaders will be marching to the President's House on Tuesday.

The Parliament, which was initially scheduled to end on October 1, will wind up on September 23 taking into account the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Here are the latest updates:

9.20 am | Rajya Sabha

Special Mentions begin

In special mentions, Congress MP Amee Yagnik raises issue of lack of digital access in villages.

AIADMK MP A. Vijaykumar raises demand for resumption of a Tamil service in the Delhi office of All India Radio.

9.15 am | Rajya Sabha

Chairman asks Jairam Ramesh to check if MPs in the Opposition are sitting at the required distance and following COVID-19 protocol.

Mr. Naidu takes a dig at the Treasury Bench. He says not many members this side, so physical distancing is not an issue this side.

He urges Congress members to follow distancing norms.

9.10 am | Rajya Sabha

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu tells members not to think that he isn't paying attention to them since he is unable to look at members while they speak because he has pain in his neck.

Kumar Ketkar of Congress raises matter of fishermen from Gujarat in Pakistan custody. Chairman tells External Affairs Minister to take note of the matter.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva raises lack of representation of Tamil and other scholars in Culture Ministry's committee to study ancient India.

Mallikarjun Kharge of Congress says unemployment has increased and the government is not filling the 20 lakh posts vacant in govt, public sector, health, education, police. He says there should be emergency recruitment.

9.00 am | Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

Papers being laid on the table by MoS Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan on behalf of other Ministers.

Report of committee on welfare of ST and SC laid on table.

Zero Hour begins.

Samajwadi Party MP Ravi Prakash Verma raises matter of increasing child abuse cases in the lockdown as schools are closed. He says child focused planning is needed.

Ashok Bajpai of the BJP raises matter of ineffective seeds, insecticides and pesticides sold to farmers, demands that the companies be penalised.

K. Vanlalvena of MNF raises matter of frequent earthquakes in Mizoram, asks Earth Sciences Ministry to send an investigation team to the State.

Rajya Sabha

The suspended MPs stayed put in the lawns of Parliament overnight. Seen here is Trinamool member Dola Sen crooning a farmer rights song.

Rajya Sabha

Bills for consideration and Passing

The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020

The Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020

The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020

The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2020

The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2020

Lok Sabha

Bills for consideration and passing

The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, 2020

The Industrial Relations Code, 2020

The Code On Social Security, 2020

The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020