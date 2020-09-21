Parliament proceedings live | BJP, Opposition expected to move motions regarding farm Bill ruckus

Rajya Sabha is expected to be ground for fierce debate on Monday as both the Opposition and the ruling part are set to move motions regarding the manner in which the farm Bills were passed on Sunday.

Twelve Opposition parties have given notice for a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh for overruling their pleas for an adjournment of the proceedings. The BJP too is likely to moving a motion for stringent action against several opposition MPs, who are accused of unruly behaviour in the House during the passage of two farm bills.

Here are the latest updates:

9 am | Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin as scheduled. Papers being laid for consideration.

Zero Hour starts.

Tamil Mahila Congress MP G.K. Vasan raises the issue of manual scavenging.

"We have been very progressive in our outlook but have somehow failed to stop this practice," says Mr. Vasan. He asks the government to implement the existing laws or bring in a new law to stop manual scavenging.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam asks government to provide good quality free masks to the deprived sections of society. Mr. Viswam had brought up this point in earlier sessions as well.

BJP Om Prakash Mathur raises the matter of incomplete dam projects in Rajasthan.

Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai raises the issue of poisonous substances in some pesticides used in Maharashtra, asks Centre to look at banning them all.

Rajya Sabha

Bills for Consideration and Passing

Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020

Lok Sabha

Bills for consideration and passing