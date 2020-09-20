Parliament proceedings live: We will not sign on this death warrant of farmers, says Congress MP on Agri Bills

20 September 2020 08:46 IST

Parliament’s monsoon session likely to be curtailed, may end by mid-next week.

On day seven of the monsoon session of the Parliament, the Rajya Sabha is discussing the contentious agri Bills that were passed in the Lok Sabha amid widespread protest.

Also read: Why are the Agriculture Bills being opposed

The monsoon session of the Parliament, which was scheduled to end on October 1, is likely to be cut short owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. A final end date is yet to be fixed, though sources indicated that it could end on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

(For a concise report on the daily going-ons in the Parliament, subscribe to our political newsletter. Subscribe here and get it in your inbox.)

Here are the latest updates:

9.55 am | Rajya Sabha

Why has rural income reduced in the years Congress were in power, asks BJP MP

BJP MP Bhupender Yadav responds to criticisms raised against the Agri Bills.

He says the country is moving forward. Why has rural income reduced over the years you were in power, he asks Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa, who spoke against the Bills.

There is a need to strengthen trade, processing and value addition. says Mr. Yadav.

9.45 am | Rajya Sabha

Farmers understand this is a way to do away with MSP: Bajwa

Continuing his speech against the Agriculture Bills, Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa asks:

"What is the need to bring these Bills now? Nearly one lakh Indians are getting COVID-19 every day and China is breathing down your neck," reminds Mr. Bajwa.

Farmers don't want this benefit that you claim are for them; then why are you trying to force feed them, he asks.

"Farmers are not illiterate. They understand that this is a way to do away with MSP. Once this is passed, corporate houses will take over farmlands," says the Congress MP, and compares it to the East India Company and the Portuguese invasion of India.

9.40 am | Rajya Sabha

We will not sign on this death warrant of farmers, says Congress MP

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 are being considered together.

Discussion begins with Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa saying that all farmers, particularly farmers in Punjab and Haryana, think these Bills are an attack on their soul.

"These Bills are ill-conceived and ill-timed and the Congress opposes it. We will not sign on this death warrant of farmers," says Mr. Bajwa.

9.30 am | Rajya Sabha

Agri Bills not related to MSP, says Minister

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar moves two Bills for consideration: the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

The Agriculture Minister says the two Bills, which have been passed by Lok Sabha, are historic and will bring revolutionary change. Farmers will have the freedom to sell their produce wherever they want, he says.

These Bills are not related to MSP, he says, adding that there appears to be some "incorrect information" doing rounds in this regard.

K.K. Ragesh, Derek O'Brien and Tiruchi Siva move motions to send both Bills to a select committee.

9.20 am | Rajya Sabha

Special mentions begin.

CPI(M) MP K.K. Ragesh moves statutory resolution disapproving of the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020.

9.15 am | Rajya Sabha

Zero Hour continues.

BJP MP Saroj Pandey says Chhattisgarh has not fully implemented Ayushman Bharat and it's become a victim of politics.

TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar says people who visit Tirupati temple should continue to give a declaration that they believe in Balaji.

Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh says courts in Bihar have not been fully functional due to COVID-19 and the number of prisoners has increased from 40,000 to 50,000. He asks the government to decongest the jails.

9.10 am | Rajya Sabha

Zero Hour begins.

Congress MP Rajmani Patel raises issue of private schools charging hefty fees. He asks the government to come up with a policy to curtail the same.

RJD MP Prof. Manoj Kumar Jha says COVID-19 and floods have hit Bihar together. He says we need to find a permanent solution to the frequent flooding.

BPF MP Biswajit Daimary raises the matter of five men from Arunachal Pradesh being taken by Chinese. He says Arunachal Pradesh is also tense, like Ladakh. He adds that in terms of infrastructure, the roads till Tawang need to be improved.

9 am | Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin.

Former Prime Minister and newly-elected Rajya Sabha MP H.D. Deve Gowda takes the oath. Welcoming him, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu says that Mr. Deve Gowda is a good addition to the House. One of the senior most politicians in the country has come to our House, says the Chairman.

Papers being laid by MoS Parliamentary Affairs. Chairman says MPs Ranjan Gogoi, Vaiko and Revati Raman Singh have asked for leave for the whole session. House grants them leave of absence.

Rajya Sabha

Bills for Consideration and Passing

Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020

Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020

Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bil l, 2020

Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Lok Sabha

Bill for Introduction

Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020

Bills for consideration and passing