Parliament proceedings live | Rajya Sabha to take up banking-related Bills

19 September 2020 08:35 IST

MPs have requested for a shorter session due to rise in COVID-19 cases.

Day six of the monsoon session of the Parliament will see Rajya Sabha taking up two bills related to banking while the Lok Sabha is expected to discuss and pass amendments to Companies Bill and Taxation Bill.

Meanwhile, three Opposition parties — TMC, NCP and DMK — approached the government calling for a shorter monsoon session of Parliament owing to the rising COVID-19 cases. The government is unlikely to curtail the session till all the 11 ordinances are cleared.

Here are the latest updates:

9.15 am | Rajya Sabha

BSP MP Raja Ram raises the issue of OBC reservation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Only 2% reservation for OBCs, and 8% reservation for SCs, he says. Mayawati supported the revocation of Article 370 on the grounds that they will be given reservation, but this has not been followed, says Mr. Ram.

TMC's Derek O Brien points out that the All India Handicraft Board in Kolkata has been abolished by the Centre. He adds that All India Handloom and Powerloom board has also faced the same fate, and appeals that they be reopened.

BJD MP Subhash Chandra Singh says MGNREGA working days should be increased to 200 days.

SP's Chandra Pal Singh Yadav says that when the 97th Constitutional amendment (right of the people to form cooperative societies) was brought in 2011, 16 States made changes. However, it was stayed because of a petition by one person from Gujarat. It has been nearly 10 years now, and the amendment is yet to be implemented. He says that the Centre should appeal in the SC in this regard.

9.10 am | Rajya Sabha

Zero Hour mentions by members begin.

BJP MP Sambit Patra raises the issue of terrorism, with regard to Pakistan. He asks the government to escalate the issue with international media organisations. "We do not see India's version in BBC, CNN, Washington Post etc," he says. He says that the Indian media has stated that Dawood Ibrahim lives in Pakistan, but international media has not raised it, and hence India should push such narratives.

9 am | Rajya Sabha

The Upper House proceedings begin with an obituary reference.

Papers laid on table. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu reminds members of the facilities available, and safeguards and precautions to be taken for COVID-19 containment.

The Chairman says: "COVID-19 testing facility is available everyday in Parliament, members are requested to undergo tests at their convenience. Yesterday a meeting was held with Union Home Secretary, health ministry and ICMR. They told me that the best safeguard against COVID-19 is wearing face masks. Whenever you meet outside your house, wear mask. Second is safe distance, third is hygiene- washing and cleaning hands, and fourth is healthy food habits and exercise (whatever you like-yoga or exercise). I am concerned about the people. I am concerned about my members as well."

Rajya Sabha

Bills for Consideration and Passing

Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020

Lok Sabha

Bills to be introduced

The Industrial Relations Code, 2020

The Code On Social Security, 2020

Bills for consideration and passing

The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020

Bills to be withdrawn