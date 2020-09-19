Parliament proceedings live | Rajya Sabha to take up banking-related Bills

Parliament building. File

Parliament building. File   | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Day six of the monsoon session of the Parliament will see Rajya Sabha taking up two bills related to banking while the Lok Sabha is expected to discuss and pass amendments to Companies Bill and Taxation Bill.

Meanwhile, three Opposition parties — TMC, NCP and DMK — approached the government calling for a shorter monsoon session of Parliament owing to the rising COVID-19 cases. The government is unlikely to curtail the session till all the 11 ordinances are cleared.

(For a concise report on the daily going-ons in the Parliament, subscribe to our political newsletter. Subscribe here and get it in your inbox.)

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha

Bills for Consideration and Passing

  • Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020
  • Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020
  • Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020
Lok Sabha

Bills for consideration and passing

  • Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020
  • Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020
  • Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020
  • Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020
Related Topics
Parliament proceedings
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 19, 2020 8:31:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/parliament-proceedings-live-updates-september-19-2020/article32646311.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story