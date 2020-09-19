Parliament proceedings live | Rajya Sabha to take up banking-related Bills

Day six of the monsoon session of the Parliament will see Rajya Sabha taking up two bills related to banking while the Lok Sabha is expected to discuss and pass amendments to Companies Bill and Taxation Bill.

Meanwhile, three Opposition parties — TMC, NCP and DMK — approached the government calling for a shorter monsoon session of Parliament owing to the rising COVID-19 cases. The government is unlikely to curtail the session till all the 11 ordinances are cleared.

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha

Bills for Consideration and Passing

Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020

Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Lok Sabha

Bills for consideration and passing