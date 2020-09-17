Parliament proceedings live | What is the PM-CARES fund for if not for States' use during COVID-19, asks Sanjay Raut

17 September 2020 08:54 IST

Rajya Sabha is being convened in the morning and Lok Sabha in the afternoon.

A day after the Rajya Sabha kicked off spirited discussions on India's response to the coronavirus pandemic, two or more ministers are expected to respond to queries and clarifications posed by the Opposition.

In the second half of the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to address the Lok Sabha on the India-China border row, primarily in Ladakh.

9.50 am | Rajya Sabha

Children are missing crucial immunisations, says Priyanka Chaturvedi

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says it was disappointing to see an MP politicise the pandemic issue despite saying it shouldn't be politicised.

She points out that the States are being treated unfairly as it is being deprived of funds. She also says that more than 1 million children have missed crucial immunisation.

9.50 am | Rajya Sabha

Facing shortage of oxygen cylinders, remdesivir: NCP MP

NCP MP Praful Patel begins by thanking the frontline workers for their service during the pandemic.

He says there is no fixed direction of the pandemic — it started with the cities, and now it has spread across the country. "We have 1 lakh cases a day now and it is set to reach 2 lakh a day," he says.

He says that he read in newspapers that officials are saying that there is not shortage of oxygen cylinders and remdesivir drug, however the ground reality is different.

9.40 am | Rajya Sabha

What is the PM CARES fund for if not for States, asks Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut says he has personal experience with the danger of coronavirus as his elderly mother and younger brother are in the ICU, ailing from COVID-19.

He hits back at BJP MP Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe for his speech in the House on September 16, where Dr. Sahasrabuddhe criticised the Maharashtra govermnment's COVID response. Mr. Raut cites the example of the States successful arrestment of spread of the virus in the heavily-populated Dharavi to refute Dr. Sahasrabuddhe's claims.

Maharashtra government has followed the protocol of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says Mr. Raut.

He says that the Centre has stopped funds for PPE kits, masks and other materials from September 1. "It will cost Maharashtra government ₹50 crore a day. What is the PM CARES fund for if not for States?," he asks.

9.35 am | Rajya Sabha

Discussion on COVID-19 resumes.

Swapan Dasgupta, nominated member, resumes his speech from the previous session.

He asks the government what the scientific basis for a lockdown is and if a uniform guideline can be issued for lockdowns as States have imposed different versions which often are contradictory and causes confusion among the people.

9.25 am | Rajya Sabha

Special mentions begin.

Congress MP K.C. Venugopal asks for a probe into Facebook's interference into India's electoral democracy.

Congress MP Ripun Bora says NEET and JEE exams should be held again as many students could not attend due to COVID-19 pandemic.

BJP MP Satish Chand Dubey raises issue of floods in Bihar every year.

YSRCP MP V. Vijaisai Reddy asks for special trains in Andhra Pradesh, says not a single train running from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu reminds the members of special protocols in place wrt the COVID-19 pandemic, including compulsory face masks and seated debates.

9.20 am | Rajya Sabha

Release jailed J&K leaders, says MP

BJP MP Nabam Rebia says Arunachal Pradesh got statehood in 1987, but has not been given Constitutional protection yet. He asks the government to consider the Arunachal Pradesh government's demand of including the State in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

BJP MP Vivek Thakur begins by saying that during the COVID-19 discussion in the Upper House on the previous day, it was made out as though the government has not done anything good during the COVID-19 pandemic. Updating the House on the vaccine status, he says there are three companies working on COVID-19 vaccines that come from the country of origin of virus. Should we entertain them, he asks.

PDP MP Mir Mohammad Fayaz raises the matter of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir being under arrest for over a year after Article 370 was abrogated. He asks the government to release those who are still under arrest.

BJP MP Surendra Singh Nagar points out that the J&K administration has not included the third most spoken language, Gurjari, in its list of official languages. He asks the Centre to include Gurjari and Pahadi in the list.

9.10 am | Rajya Sabha

Radio collars on Asiatic lions increasing their death rate?

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil says radio collars put on Asiatic lions in Gir forest have led to increasing death rate. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu asks that this issue be noted and looked into.

MP Sanjay Raut asks permission to address the House standing up, which Chairman Venkaiah Naidu declines citing COVID-19 protocol.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut says government is planning to privatise Jawaharlal Nehru Port and it will be a loss to the country's exchequer as land and property worth crores will pass on to private hands. He asks that the project be reconsidered.

Congress MP Dr. Amee Yagnik raises issue of patients who suffered from non-communicable diseases being unable to get treatment for non-COVID diseases as the focus is on COVID-19. She cites stalling procedures like chemotherapy, dialysis as an example. She asks the government for separate investment for diseases like cancer, diabetes, hypertension etc.

Samajwadi Party MP Ravi Prakash Verma raises the matter of floods along the Indo-Nepal border, and says the government should take up the matter considering the adverse impact it has on Indian villages.

9 am | Rajya Sabha

Award frontline workers: request raised during Zero Hour

Papers laid on table, including Report of the Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Zero Hour begins. Samajwadi Party MP Vishwambhar Prasad Nishad raises matter of vacancies in reserved government jobs.

AIADMK MP from Puducherry N. Gokulakrishnan says that Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe citizens of the country are feeling apprehensive about their future as the reccomendations made in Mandal Commission report is implemented only on paper. He asks for moratorium on creamy layer principle till 27% reservation is filled.

BJP MP Lt. Gen (retd.) Dr. DP Vats says frontline corona warriors should be awarded service or peace-time gallantry awards similar to the ones granted to the military. He cites the example of air hostess Neerja Bhanot as a precedent.

Bill for Introduction

Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020

Bills for consideration and passing

Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020

Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020

Rajya Sabha

