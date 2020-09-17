Parliament proceedings live | Defence Minister to address Lok Sabha on border row

A day after the Rajya Sabha kicked off spirited discussions on India's response to the coronavirus pandemic, two or more ministers are expected to respond to queries and clarifications posed by the Opposition.

In the second half of the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to address the Lok Sabha on the India-China border row, primarily in Ladakh.

Here are the live updates:

9 am | Rajya Sabha

Papers laid on table, including Report of the Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Zero Hour begins. Samajwadi Party MP Vishwambhar Prasad Nishad raises matter of vacancies in reserved government jobs.

 

Bill for Introduction

  • Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020

Bills for consideration and passing

  • Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020
  • Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020
Rajya Sabha

Bills for Consideration and Passing

  • Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020
  • Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020
  • Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020
  • Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020
