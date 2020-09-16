Parliament proceedings live updates | Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 passed by Lok Sabha

On the third day of the monsoon session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha (which convened in the morning) passed the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 before discussing India’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the afternoon, the Lok Sabha passed the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill.

Here are the live updates:

07.25 pm | Lok Sabha

We want to regulate banking activity, with in our power and will not interfere into 'federalism' : Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responds to queries raised by 32 MPs during the session.

She says, we want to regulate banking activity, with in our power and will not interfere into 'federalism'.

"Consultation with States is required only when legislating on concurrent list item, but this Bill is under the union legislative power. So consultation is not necessary," she says.

I am not not undermining co-operative banks but need to regulate these banks. Regulation will make these co-operative banks more professional, adds Ms. Sitharaman.

In the last two decades 430 co-operative banks were de licenced, went towards liquidation.

Not a single commercial bank, under Banking Regulation Act, gone into liquidation. There was an increase in gross non-performing asset between 2018-19 to 2020 in co-operative banks banks, so this ordinance.

Co-operative banking societies need capital as per minimum regulatory requirement, such capital can not just be shareholders capital but also bond, which is cheaper to raise for banks, Ms. Sitharaman adds.

Passing the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, Ms. Sitharaman said, It was necessary for the government to come out with an ordinance to improve the the condition of the co-operative banks as well as to safeguard the depositors money.

The house is adjourned till 3 p.m. on Thursday.

07.00 pm | Lok Sabha

Autonomy of co-operative banks to be affected: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asks the government to give data on non performing assests in nationalized banks in comparison to co-operative banks.

He further says disbursal of welfare schemes through co-operative banks and autonomy of those banks will be affected if the bill is passed.

06.55 pm | Lok Sabha

Depositors confused where to keep their money: Bhagwant Singh Mann

Bhagwant Singh Mann says people in this country are confused where to keep their money. If they keep in banks, Narendra Modi announces demonitization or Nirav Modi takes them away.

06.50 pm | Lok Sabha

When will the depositors of PMC bank get their money back, asks NCP MP Supriya Sule

NCP MP Supriya Sule seeks response from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as in by when the depositors of PMC bank will get their money back.

"In how many months, the government will commit to return the depositors money?" she questions.

Around 9 lakh family affected because of the PMC bank scam. 80% depositors didn't get their money, she adds.

RBI had gone to court and stalled selling of property to raise money for PMC bank, she adds.

06.30 pm | Lok Sabha

States not taken into confidence before bringing the Bill: N.K. Premachandran

N.K. Premachandran, of RSP, on his party's view on the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill says, the States were not taken into confidence before bringing the Bill.

Many poor marginal population depend on co-operative societies in Kerala, he says.

He wants the Bill to be sent to a committee for review.

06.20 pm | Lok Sabha

Bill is an attack on federalism: Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM question, now that co-operative banks can issue public offer, will SEBI also come in picture.

"SBI immediately flowed funds in Yes bank case, but not into PMC bank. What kind of love SBI showed into yes bank and not into PMC bank. What was RBI doing when Yes Bank happened? "Mr. Owaisi asks.

The Bill is nothing except an attack on federalism, he adds.

06.15 pm | Lok Sabha

Bill will regain confidence in depositors, says BJP MP Sunita Duggal

Sunita Duggal, BJP MP from Haryana says around 9 lakh depositors facing diffuclty in PMC bank scam. The Bill will regain confidence in depositors and will prevent such frauds in future.

06.05 pm | Lok Sabha

Bill will affect co-operative movement, says A. M. Ariff

A. M. Ariff of CPIM says, in Kerala, depositors have been given insurance, similar could have been done by the centre, instead of this Bill through which RBI can regulate co-operative banks.

There are many banks doing very well also, it will affect co-operative movement, he adds.

05.50 pm | Lok Sabha

Trinamool Congress opposes Bill

Nusrat Jahan says, Trinamool Congress opposes the Bill.

"The Bill goes against co-operative societies registered under West Bengal Act, 2006 related to it. It doesn't allow for issuance of debentures, bonds without permission of State government. But the Bill allows co-operative banks to do so, which intrudes in state power, " says Ms. Jahan.

05.40 pm | Lok Sabha

Bill will prevent defraud activity: Tejaswi Surya

Tejaswi Surya of BJP says, large number of depositors from middle, lower middle class defrauded by co-operative banks of their money, due to not coming under regulatory oversight of RBI. The Bill will prevent so.

"Constitution makes distinction between co-operative banks and other co-operative societies. Depositors don't have decision making powers in co-operative banks. Reforms will help co-operative banks raise funds from market also", says Mr. Surya

05.25 pm | Lok Sabha

Congress opposes Bill

Benny Behanan of Congress opposes the Bill.

He says co-operative banks are the backbone of the country's economy. In Kerala, the co-operative banks functioning well under the direct control of the State government.

05.20 pm | Lok Sabha

BSP welcomes Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill

Banking sector has faced many large scale frauds, says Sangeeta Azad of BSP, adding that the party welcomes the Bill. However she questions the decision of government to give complete control to the RBI.

It could be misused, she says.

05.15 pm | Lok Sabha

BJD supports Bill, says member Pinaki Misra

BJD Member Pinaki Misra says, PMC bank case exposed a complete breakdown of internal mechanism. The Bill being brought in to protect the interest of depositors, it allows RBI to restructure the banks without any moratorium, our party supports the government in this endeavour.

"We are grateful to the RBI and Finance Minister for prompt action in Yes Bank case."

The depositors of PMC Bank are in dire state, he says urging immediate relief to them.

RBI control will be on very small fraction of the co-operative bank accounts, the rest will be under State governments. The duality of control under the new regime will create greater problems, he says seeking clarification from the Finance Minister.

05.10 pm | Lok Sabha

Shiv Sena, JDU support Bill

Shiv Sena supports the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, says member Ganjanan C. Kirtikar

"We are also looking for quick resolution of PMC bank scam"

"Government will allow co-operative banks to raise money through public issue, good step as they can now raise capital," says Mr. Kirtikar.

JD(U) also supports the Bill.

04.55 pm | Lok Sabha

RBI shouldn't be one stop solution for every problem, says YSRCP MP

Lalu Sri Krishna Devarayalu of YSRCP, says, through the Bill the government wants to bring in multi-state and district co-operative banks under RBI regulation, for raising higher capital, we wholeheartedly welcome the Bill.

However, let's not make RBI make one stop solution for every problem, we need to preempt the reforms and ensure that banking reforms are undertaken in a timely manner, these points should be considered, he further adds.

04.50 pm | Lok Sabha

Government should try to encourage cooperatives and co-operative banking: Saugata Roy

Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy seconds Mr. Senthilkumar's assertions, saying the Bill is an infringement of State rights.

The RBI has not been a successful regulator, it is already overloaded, it failed to take timely action Yes Bank case.

I agree, there have been some bad apples among banks, 127 banks had to be shut down by RBI, 4 lakh depositors had to be reimbursed through the deposit insurance scheme, says Mr. Roy.

However, co-operative movement has been successful in Maharashtra, Gujarat and in southern States.

Government should try to encourage cooperatives and co-operative banking, adds Mr. Roy.

04.40 pm | Lok Sabha

Adopt Dravidian model of running co-operative banks, says DMK MP

DNV Senthilkumar S. of DMK says in Tamil Nadu 128 cooperative banks are running successfully, only nine are running losses. He suggests that the government should adopt the Dravidian model of running co-operative banks.

04.30 pm | Lok Sabha

Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill will empower RBI to effectively handle co-operative banks: Shivkumar Udasi

Shivkumar Udasi of BJP says the Act has been amended 40 times since inception. The Bill is to empower the RBI to effectively handle the affairs of co-operative banks, in which several scams and malpractices have been reported in the past. He cites the PMC bank case.

The bill will restrict co-operative banks from lending to their own directors, from holding directorship in other banks, such restrictions apply to other banks as well.

The proposed law will not be in conflict with the State laws and regulations pertaining to cooperative societies, he adds.

By passing this bill, it will protect depositors interest and thus will increase depositors confidence.

04.20 pm | Lok Sabha

Leave the co-operative sector alone: Manish Tewari

Congress Member Manish Tewari says under the Constitution, circumstances should exist rendering it necessary to bring an ordinance, which was not there on June 26 when the ordinance Banking Regulation was promulgated.

The Finance Minister should have withdrawn the Bill and brought it again with necessary changes. The objective of the ordinance is to bring district/urban co-operative banks under RBI regulation. But, because of the symbiotic relationship between primary agri credit societies and direct/urban co-operative banks, there would be problems.

Mr. Tewari further urges the government to leave the co-operative sector alone.

State governments are more than competent to discharge their responsibilities, the Bill is a frontal assault on federalism, he adds.

04.10 pm | Lok Sabha

Finance Minister urges to consider Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill

The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, to replace an ordinance, to be taken into consideration.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says in the past two years, depositors of co-operative and small banks have been put to hardships, the amendment is being brought to protect the interest of depositors.

"During the Budget session we could not get the Bill passed, so the ordinance had to be brought in, as financial health of these co-operative banks had become grim. The financial health of 227 urban co-operative banks is poo4, 105 such banks are unable to even meet the minimum regulatory capital requirements, 47 have negative networth, over 300 have more than 15% gross NPA (March 2019 figure), " says Ms. Sitharaman

The co-operative banks are also being brought under the RBI regulation for their reconstruction, if possible without any moratorium, to protect the interest of depositors.

It shall not touch primary agriculture credit societies or other co-operative societies, it only concerns the cooperatives involved banking operations, she adds.

04.00 pm | Lok Sabha

Trinamool MP raises job loss issue of film industry in Bengal

Member Nusrat Jahan Ruhi raises the issue of loss of jobs after the shut down of film industry in West Bengal due to COVID-19. The Trinamool MP seeks relief packages for them.

03.50 pm | Lok Sabha

Increase rate of royalty on mining: BJD MP

BJD's Bhartruhari Mahtab demands increase in the rate of royalty on mining for the State revenue growth.

Rajiv Pratap Rudi of BJP raises the issue of tiger reserve in Bihar.

Member Lalubhai Babubhai Patel raises the issue of 270 fishermen lodged in Pakistan jail, seeks government's intervention.

Sunil Kumar Pintu of JD(U) says a sugar mill in Sitamarhi yet to clear the dues of ₹100 crore to the farmers.

03.45 pm | Lok Sabha

Is the government not aware of China's aggression, asks Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury intervenes, accuses China of physical and digital aggression. What about our national security, is the government not aware of the issue?, he asks.

I request the IT Minister to establish a firewall to thwart such attempts and apprise the House of the facts related to the issue, he says.

03.40 pm | Lok Sabha

West Bengal turning into Kashmir, says BJP MP Locket Chatterjee

Locket Chatterjee of BJP raises the issue of riots in West Bengal. She alleges that BJP workers are being targeted on the State, and Trinamool goons are threatening BJP workers.

She further adds that West Bengal is turning into Kashmir.

03.35 pm | Lok Sabha

YSRCP MP seeks CBI probe in Amravati land scam

Midhun Reddy of YSRCP seeks CBI probe in Amravati land scam.

On the other hand, Member M. Badruddin Ajmal says many people have lost jobs due to the closure of two paper mills in Assam.

03.30 pm | Lok Sabha

Jharkhand reports 75,000 crimes during COVID times: Nishikant Dubey

Nishikant Dubey of BJP raises issue of law and order issues in Jharkhand. Even in the COVID times, 75,000 crimes have been reported in the State, whereas in other parts of India the crime rate has reduced. Jamtara has become the cyber crime capital, he adds requesting the Home Ministry to intervene.

03.25 pm | Lok Sabha

Link MNREGA to agriculture: Rajvir Diler

BJP's Rajvir Diler suggests linking MNREGA to agriculture.

On the other hand, Shyam Singh Yadav of BSP says instead of creating stopover at Jaunpur city, as earlier demanded by him, three trains have been diverted to other routes.

03.20 pm | Lok Sabha

Tejasvi Surya accuses Kerala Ministers of nepotism

L.S. Tejasvi Surya of BJP raises the issue of gold smuggling scam in Kerala, accuses Ministers in Kerala government of nepotism. He further alleges police brutality on protesters, including women, in Kannur.

He further compares the leadership in the State to North Korea's Kim Jong-un.

03.10 pm | Lok Sabha

Government should discuss farmers problem: Amar Singh

Dr. Amar Singh of Congress raises the issue of protests by farmers in Punjab on agri-related ordinances, urges the government to discuss the issues with the farmers.

03.05 pm | Lok Sabha

Zero Hour begins in Lok Sabha

The Speaker turns down adjournment motions. Zero Hour begins.

Trinamool's Pratima Mondal raises the issue of coverage by a section of media in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. She seeks formulation of rules and guidelines on coverage of sensitive cases.

JD (U) member Dr. Alok Kumar Suman seeks train connectivity from Gopalganj (Bihar) to Delhi

12.55 pm | Rajya Sabha

Issue an apology to workers, says RJD MP

CPI (M) MP from Kerala Elamaram Kareem says: The Prime Minister said Mahabharata war was won in 18 days and war against COVID-19 would be won in 21 days. What happened to that?

The distrust of the people is not a concern of the government, says Mr. Kareem.

RJD MP Prof. Manoj Kumar Jha too attributes the poor response to COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the initial days, to the Namaste Trump program in February 2020. He proposes the House should issue an apology to all workers who were ignored during the lockdown.

Nominated MP Swapan Dasgupta says Health Minister should issue a clarification regarding the statistical robustness of the Central government's COVID-19 figures.

With that, Rajya Sabha adjournes till 9 a.m. on September 17. The House will continue the discussion on COVID-19 in that session.

12.50 pm | Rajya Sabha

Stop using the term 'migrant workers': Ram Chandra Prasad Singh

JD(U) MP from Bihar Ram Chandra Prasad Singh says the term migrant worker is offensive. He says people of Bihar worked for development of the country and then when the pandemic started they were sent off. He asks the House to stop using the term.

12.40 pm | Rajya Sabha

Govt. under-reporting COVID cases, alleges Tiruchi Siva

DMK MP from Tamil Nadu Tiruchi Siva says the life of a human being has become so insignificant today that they have become just a number.

He too echoes the allegations of the previous speakers that the delay in imposing the lockdown was solely to ensure the smooth functioning of Donald Trump's Ahmedabad visit.

India had the strictest lockdown in the world and the worst outcome post lockdown, says Mr. Siva. He alleges the government is under-reporting the number of COVID-19 cases.

TRS MP Dr. K. Keshava Rao says there is an economic crisis. Centre owes States ₹8,000 crore but you don't even want to talk about it, he says.

12.35 pm | Rajya Sabha

Why is the government sleeping, asks Prakash Verma

Samajwadi Party MP Ravi Prakash Verma builds on Derek O'Brien's observation regarding the Namaste Trump event. He says that India did not close the airports initially just to oblige U.S. President Donald Trump. "Delhi, Ahmedabad and Agra — the places where Mr. Trump visited with thousands of people became hotspots of COVID-19," says Mr. Verma.

Parliaments were functional in the rest of the world, he says.

Pointing out the poor mental health, Mr. Verma says: "The number of people who used to die in road accidents are now dying of suicide. Why is the government sleeping? The limitations of government officials became the country's limitations."

12.25 pm | Rajya Sabha

Give States their financial dues: Prasanna Acharya

BJD MP Prasanna Acharya says according to current growth trend, India will become number one in terms of coronavirus cases, and is the worst in terms of GDP growth.

He says State governments' financial condition is not sound and the Centre is not coming forward to give States their dues.

Also read | In Data: Did COVID-19 wreck havoc on India's GDP?

12.15 pm | Rajya Sabha

Take best practices from different States: O'Brien

Speaking on public health, TMC MP Derek O'Brien says that State spending accounted for ₹63 out of every ₹100 spent. "When things are going well, you want to take credit. When they are not, you start talking about CMs," says Mr. O'Brien.

"What you should have done is taken best practices from different States, like covering all allied workers under insurance... We are not saying we know it all. But neither do you. This government needs the humility to work with States," he says.

"The only way an MP can respond directly to their constituents is through the MPLAD funds. You must not use the pandemic to convert a democracy into an autocracy," he adds, terming the PM-CARES fund, as the PM-couldn't-care-less fund.

Winding up, Mr. O'Brien says he wants to leave the members with two images from the pandemic. One of the only woman Chief Minister marking social distancing circles in a bazaar, and the second of a garden and a peacock.

12.05 pm | Rajya Sabha

What was the govt. doing before March 26, asks Derek O'Brien

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien starts by thanking frontline workers.

Alluding to Home Minister Amit Shah's 'chronology samajhiye' comment, Mr. O'Brien says: On January 30, the first COVID-19 case was detected in India. On February 24, PM Modi hosted U.S. President Donald Trump with pomp and grandeur. While all this was being done, there were many Chief Ministers were working on their COVID response. On March 5, isolation beds were being set up in West Bengal. On March 25, a 21-day lockdown was announced with four hours notice.

My question to the government is this: was at least one video conference held before March 26 wrt coronavirus? asks Mr. O'Brien.

11.50 am | Rajya Sabha

"Those who light candles at India Gate don't like the lighting of diyas in honour of those fighting COVID," says BJP MP

BJP MP from Maharashtra Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe continues the discussion.

He says that many have been criticising some of the good measures implemented by the Centre during COVID-19. For instance, when we lit diyas to honour the frontline workers, there were people who made fun of that as well, he says.

"Those who light candles at India Gate don't like the lighting of diyas in honour of those fighting COVID," says Dr. Sahasrabuddhe, to general protest.

Dr. Sahasrabuddhe also says that there is lack of coordination between the different departments of Maharashtra government even while dealing with a pandemic. "Many states did not impose lockdowns in a scientific manner. Pandemic management suffered in Maharashtra," he says.

Dr. Sahasrabuddhe attacks Maharashtra government over the lack of doctors, says the matter has been made into a joke. Opposition MPs object to this.

The MP also refers to the incident in which BMC demolished the alleged illegal portions of actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow in Mumbai. As members protest, Deputy Chairman asks the MP to stick to the coronavirus topic.

Mumbai's treatment of COVID patients is remarkable, says Jaya Bachchan

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan responded to Dr. Sahasrabuddhe's criticism of COVID-19 management in Mumbai, saying that she speaks from experience as her family members also suffered from COVID-19. The treatment of patients in hospitals and the hourly sanitisation of Mumbai streets are above reproach, she says, adding that this issue should not be politicised.

Also read: Film industry being ‘flogged’ to ‘divert attention’ from economy, says Jaya Bachchan

11.40 am | Rajya Sabha

No CM opposed lockdown, says BJP MP

BJP MP from Maharashtra Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe says he was hoping Anand Sharma would give some policy suggestions, since the Congress is in power in over three States.

Responding to Mr. Sharma's comments on the implementation of lockdown, Mr. Sahasrabuddhe says that the Chief Ministers of States were consulted numerous times during the decision-making process.

"None of the Chief Ministers in about 15 meetings with the PM and other Ministers ever said the lockdown shouldn't be opposed," he says. "This double-faced behaviour of the Opposition should be avoided," he adds.

11.25 am | Rajya Sabha

After heated discussion on the time alloted for COVID-related queries and comments, Congress MP Anand Sharma resumes speaking.

Mr. Sharma asks government to speak to States about improving the public health system. He says that 70% of ICU beds are in private sector. He says government should have coordinated with States before announcing the lockdown.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu provides clarity to the discussion-time confusion, says 3.5 hours will be allocated for discussion as requested by the MPs.

We can't deny the image of India that was seen abroad of migrant workers in distress, says Mr. Sharma. He adds that if quarantine centres were set up in advance, the disease may not have reached villages.

Also read: Our detailed coverage of displacement of migrants due to lockdown

11 am | Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha starts discussion on COVID-19 pandemic and clarification on Health Minister's statement on the situation on September 15. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu says it is a larger issue, asks MoS Home Affairs to be present, apart from Health Minister.

Congress MP from Himachal Pradesh Anand Sharma says Health Minister told the House on September 15 that the deaths per million of 55 was among the lowest in the world. Sri Lanka and South Africa have had lower deaths per million, he says.

"Health Minister said the lockdown decision prevented 14-29 lakh cases, this is a very wide gap. What is the scientific basis for this," asks Mr. Sharma. He speaks about the discrimination faced by medical professionals.

Confusion ensues over the timing alloted for the discussion. Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh, who is presiding over the session, says 2.5 hours have been alloted, but members say they were promised 4 hours.

10.50 am | Rajya Sabha

Appreciative of suggestions, says Health Minister

Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan thanks the MPs for their inputs on Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020. He says that despite being a doctor of modern medicine, he is appreciative of and practices ayurveda and other traditional medicine.

On issue of Jamnagar institute being selected, Health Minister says he has respect for the other institutes. Right now there are 103 institutes of national importance, but none for ayurveda, says Dr. Vardhan. He says there is no bias. He says that the Jamnagar institute is the oldest set up by the government and only collaborating institution for WHO.

"Jamnagar institute is the number one institution which deserves this status. This is a humble beginning. After other institutions further upgrade themselves in terms of research, they will also be considered for national importance," says the Minister.

Rajya Sabha passes the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 by voice vote.

10.40 am | Rajya Sabha

Most MPs make the point that the institute should not be constrained to one particular State.

Bodoland People's Front MP from Assam Biswajit Daimary asks the government to make a similar ayurveda institute of national importance in the North East.

NCP MP from Maharashtra Dr. Fauzia Khan wonders if it might be more cost-effective to improve existing institutes rather than establishing a new one. She says choice of Gujarat again has led to eyebrows being raised.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Narain Das Gupta welcomes the move of the Health Minister, says it reminds one of Ramayana as ayurveda helped Lord Lakshman when he was injured.

10.30 am | Rajya Sabha

Preserving environment vital for development of ayurveda: Binoy Viswam

CPI MP from Kerala Binoy Viswam says in addition to the previously mentioned points, it is important to preserve the biodiversity and environmental intergrity for proper development of ayurveda. Ayurveda cannot thrive without preserving the ecosystem, he says.

He adds that he was happy to hear about Mr. Naidu's experience at Kottakkal Arya Vaidyashala as Mr. Viswam is a part of the institute's worker's union leadership.

Dr. Subhash Chandra, independent MP from Haryana, says farmers should be provided financial support to grow more medicinal plants.

10.20 am | Rajya Sabha

AIADMK MP M. Thambidurai echoes previous speaker Mr. Reddy's points, and says that there should be an institute of national importance in every state, not just Gujarat.

You have to promote siddha, unani and others, he says.

CPI(M) MP from Kerala K.K. Rajesh asks why Kerala did not pop up in the government's mind when such a decision was made, since the State is the hub for ayurvedic medicine.

He says he is not opposed to the Jamnagar institute, but Kerala should have been given an institute of national importance for ayurveda.

Chairman Naidu says that he has visited Kottakkal Arya Vaidyashala in the State. "I enjoyed the visit," he says, commending Mr. Rajesh for making a "good point".

10.15 am | Rajya Sabha

Every State needs ITRA, says YSRCP MP

YSRCP MP V. Vijaisai Reddy supports the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020. He says it is a part of the education reforms of the government. It will help creating trust and confidence in ayurveda, he says.

He makes two suggestions — non-inclusion of yoga and naturopathy in Indian system of medicines, and the need to address quackery in ayurvedic sector. He adds that such an institute should be established in each State, and not just Gujarat.

10.10 am | Rajya Sabha

Govt ignoring Siddha, promoting Ayurveda: DMK MP

DMK MP M. Shanmugam says the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 will confer the tag of national importance to an institute, once again in the "favoured State" of Gujarat.

He asks the government the reason behind picking Gujart when there are existing institutes with better facilities in other States.

He says government is letting down Siddha medicine that hails from Tamil Nadu.

9.55 am | Rajya Sabha

MPs question source of funds promised

The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 is being considered. The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha during Budget session.

The Institute of Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Shree Gulabkunverba Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Jamnagar and the Indian Institute of Ayurvedic Pharmaceutical Sciences will be merged.

Trinamool Congress MP Dr. Santanu Sen says ayurveda institutes in other parts of the country are in poor conditions, but the government is focused on institutes in Gujarat only.

BJD MP Prashanta Nanda says strengthening of ayurveda will reduce government expenditure on healthcare.

Samajwadi Party MP from Uttar Pradesh Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav questions the source of the funding for the institutes. He also sparks a brief discussion on the public health guidelines issued by ICMR with regard to the use of masks and social distancing.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu says ICMR director told him it's best to wear masks, in response to Mr. Yadav's query on whether he can take off his mask while speaking.

9.40 am | Rajya Sabha

Why Punjabi excluded from official languages list in J&K, asks Partap Singh Bajwa

Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa raises matter of Punjabi language not being included on the list of official languages in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Balwinder Singh Bhunder says Punjabi has been accepted in U.S., Canada, New Zealand, not just J&K. He asks Punjabi to be included.

In Special Mentions, BJD MP Amar Patnaik suggestions central sector scheme for weavers

9.35 am | Rajya Sabha

Asom Gana Parishad MP Birendra Prasad Baishya raises matter of gas leak at Baghjan that led to death of some people and environmental damage.

Congress MP K.C. Venugopal raises matter of privacy of Indians citing an Indian Express report on a Chinese company making a database of 10,000 prominent people.

Chairman tells government to look into the veracity of the matter.

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge raises the matter of National Education Policy. He says poor children will have a disadvantage when they start school as there is no clear policy on angadwadi teachers

9.30 am | Rajya Sabha

Ruckus over vandalism in Visva Bharati

Nominated member Swapan Dasgupta raises matter of vandalism at Visva Bharati University in West Bengal. He suggests deployment of central forces, as some members protest.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu reminds members not to make any allegations in Zero Hour, after Mr. Dasgupta said the local administration did not keep the university safe. Mr. Naidu points out that Mr. Dasgupta did not name any State, and hence the comments will go on record.

9.25 am | Rajya Sabha

Tiff over oxygen price comment

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh raises matter of the increasing prices of oxygen during the COVID-19 pandemic and shortage of oxygen.

Argument ensues with Chairman Naidu after Mr. Singh, while citing unfavourable statistics, refers to Gujarat as PM Narendra Modi's native place. Mr. Naidu objects to this.

BJP MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad says oxygen cylinder rate should be uniform and regular supply should be there in the whole country.

9.20 am | Rajya Sabha

Low crop prices

Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan raises matter of low prices being given to wheat farmers. He says that when he went to sell his own wheat crop in Uttar Pradesh, he also faced the same problem.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu asks the Leader of the House to look into the matter.

'All students need basic digital device'

NCP MP Vandana Chavan raises issue of deprivation of a large portion of students when it comes to online education, cites the suicide of a Class 10 student in Maharashtra as he did not have a phone.

"We have a student population of 240 million and we cannot fail our young. I urge the government to make a basic digital device available to every student who does not have it, says Ms. Chavan.

9.10 am | Rajya Sabha

Congress MP P. Bhattacharya suggests setting up a national homeopathy helpline. He lists out the benefits of the stream of medicine, and concludes by saying that in his personal experience, homeopathy has been very helpful.

Lighter moment ensues as Chairman Naidu says that Mr. Bhattacharya met him yesterday and suggested some homeopathic medicine.

9.05 am | Rajya Sabha

Restart self-help groups in J&K: Gulam Nabi Azad

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad raises the matter of unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir. He says that the UTs have seen no tourism, employment opportunities and economic activities since its status was downgraded 13 months ago.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, there was a self-help group of unemployed engineers and they had 5% reservation in development works. Nearly 15,000 such engineers used to work through this from 2003, but four days ago the government has ended the self-help groups. Centre should restart the scheme," says Mr. Azad.

Chairman hopes that the Centre will pay attention to this request.

9 am | Rajya Sabha

TMC MP Mausam Noor takes oath

New member Mausam Noor takes oath as the member of Rajya Sabha. Ms. Noor was a Congress MP from Malda in 2014 but joined the TMC before the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. She was defeated by BJP’s candidate Khagen Murmu, formerly with the CPI (M) in 2019.

Papers were laid on table on behalf of MoS Home Affairs and Social Justice and Empowerment. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu reads out a list of MPs who sought leave of absence, including former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh. House grants permission.

Motion for election of one member to the Rubber Board adopted.

Rajya Sabha

List of Bills for consideration and passing

Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020

Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Lok Sabha

List of Bills for consideration and passing