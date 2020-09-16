Parliament proceedings live updates | Restart self-help groups in J&K, says Gulam Nabi Azad

16 September 2020 08:54 IST

Rajya Sabha is being convened in the morning and Lok Sabha in the afternoon.

On the third day of the monsoon session of Parliament, the numerous Bills, including the ones on banking regulation and homoeopathy, will be introduced in the two Houses.

From September 15, Rajya Sabha is being convened in the morning and Lok Sabha in the afternoon.



9.25 am | Rajya Sabha

Tiff over oxygen price comment

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh raises matter of the increasing prices of oxygen during the COVID-19 pandemic and shortage of oxygen.

Argument ensues with Chairman Naidu after Mr. Singh, while citing unfavourable statistics, refers to Gujarat as PM Narendra Modi's native place. Mr. Naidu objects to this.

BJP MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad says oxygen cylinder rate should be uniform and regular supply should be there in the whole country.

9.20 am | Rajya Sabha

Low crop prices

Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan raises matter of low prices being given to wheat farmers. He says that when he went to sell his own wheat crop in Uttar Pradesh, he also faced the same problem.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu asks the Leader of the House to look into the matter.

'All students need basic digital device'

NCP MP Vandana Chavan raises issue of deprivation of a large portion of students when it comes to online education, cites the suicide of a Class 10 student in Maharashtra as he did not have a phone.

"We have a student population of 240 million and we cannot fail our young. I urge the government to make a basic digital device available to every student who does not have it, says Ms. Chavan.

9.10 am | Rajya Sabha

Congress MP P. Bhattacharya suggests setting up a national homeopathy helpline. He lists out the benefits of the stream of medicine, and concludes by saying that in his personal experience, homeopathy has been very helpful.

Lighter moment ensues as Chairman Naidu says that Mr. Bhattacharya met him yesterday and suggested some homeopathic medicine.

9.05 am | Rajya Sabha

Restart self-help groups in J&K: Gulam Nabi Azad

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad raises the matter of unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir. He says that the UTs have seen no tourism, employment opportunities and economic activities since its status was downgraded 13 months ago.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, there was a self-help group of unemployed engineers and they had 5% reservation in development works. Nearly 15,000 such engineers used to work through this from 2003, but four days ago the government has ended the self-help groups. Centre should restart the scheme," says Mr. Azad.

Chairman hopes that the Centre will pay attention to this request.

9 am | Rajya Sabha

TMC MP Mausam Noor takes oath

New member Mausam Noor takes oath as the member of Rajya Sabha. Ms. Noor was a Congress MP from Malda in 2014 but joined the TMC before the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. She was defeated by BJP’s candidate Khagen Murmu, formerly with the CPI (M) in 2019.

Papers were laid on table on behalf of MoS Home Affairs and Social Justice and Empowerment. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu reads out a list of MPs who sought leave of absence, including former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh. House grants permission.

Motion for election of one member to the Rubber Board adopted.

Rajya Sabha

List of Bills for consideration and passing

Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020

Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Lok Sabha

List of Bills for consideration and passing