Parliament proceedings live | Make regional languages compulsory in Kendriya Vidyalayas: Tiruchi Siva

09 February 2021 08:23 IST

The Rajya Sabha will take up The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020.

Members of the Lok Sabha will continue to participate in the motion of thanks to the President's address. The House will take up The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

On Monday, replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister said his government was still open to talks with farmers demanding a repeal of the three farm laws passed last September. He coined two terms —‘andolan jeevi’ (professional protesters) and ‘Foreign Destructive Ideology’ to lampoon the Opposition and certain protesters and foreign individuals who have tweeted in support of the farmers’ agitation.

The Lok Sabha extended its Monday's sitting till 12 a.m. Tuesday. Another extended sitting of the House is likely today.

Here are the live updates:

Rajya Sabha | 9.20 am

Ram Gopal Yadav of the SP raises the issue of lateral induction to the posts of Joint Secretary by the government.

"The IAS fraternity is upset. Lakhs of aspirants prepare for the UPSC, they are anguished. There is no scope of reservation. In the last nine recruitments no SC or ST was inducted. Please give instructions and stop this for the administration will suffer."

N. Gokulakrishnan of the AIADMK seeks for an increase in the budgetary grant for Puducherry.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shiv Sena, says "Indian sailors are still stuck on China sea on MV Anastasia. It should be our priority to bring them back. They are stuck there since July 2020." Union Minister Mansukh Mandavdia responds and says that two Ministries are in touch with authorities of China on the issue.

Vandana Chavan, NCP, says India will require 30 million hectares for afforestation to stop CO2 emissions.

Tiruchi Siva, DMK, says, "There are 49 Kendriya Vidyalayas in Tamil Nadu. None of them have Tamil language teachers. This is injustice to the local students. It is against the federal structure of the country. Students are enrolled into KVs because the fees is low and education level is good. The poor students are being disadvabtaged. Tamil should be made a compulsory language in KVs in the State. And also respective regional languages in other States," he says.

Chairman says this is a matter to be looked into by the Education Ministry.

Rajya Sabha | 9.10 am

Home Minister Amit Shah to make a suo motu statement at 11.30 a.m. on the Uttarakhand disaster.

Zero Hour begins

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi says whatever happened yesterday is not acceptable. Heasks Vijai Sai Reddy to apologise.

Vijai Sai Reddy says his intention was not to bring disrepute. "Yesterday, I was in a state of anger, I take back my words and regret it," Mr. Reddy says.

Mahesh Poddar of BJP raises the issue of Netflix and other OTT platforms hosting content that "affect Indian values". "The language used in the programs reflects gender discrimination, body parts are displayed, women are objectified. The government should not delay and regulate these platforms at the earliest," he says.

I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar says guidelines to regulate OTT platforms are ready and they will be implemented soon.

Rajya Sabha | 9 am

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu condoles the death of former Member Mohinder Singh Gill; Amadou Toumani Toure, former President of Mali; Mamadou Tandja, former President of Niger; and Mr. Ambrose Madvulo Dlamini, former Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Agenda

Lok Sabha

Reports to be presented:

Reports of Committee on Estimates;

Reports of Public Accounts Committee;

Reports of the Committee on Government Assurances;

Reports of Standing Committee on Water Resources.

Motion regarding the report of joint committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019- Extension of time

Motion of Thanks on the President's Address

General discussion on the Union Budget

Bills for consideration and passing:

The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Agenda

Rajya Sabha

Obituary references to the passing away of:

1. Shri Mohinder Singh Lather, (ex-Member);

2. Mr. Amadou Toumani Toure, former President of Mali;

3. Mr. Mamadou Tandja, former President of Niger; and

4. His Excellency Mr. Ambrose Madvulo Dlamini, former Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Reports to be presented:

Report of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation;

Reports of the Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources;

Reports of the Public Accounts Committee.

Bills for consideration and passing:

The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021;

The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020.

General discussion on the Union Budget