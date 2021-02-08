Parliament proceedings | PM Modi to speak in Rajya Sabha today

08 February 2021 08:42 IST

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are set to continue the responses to Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address on Monday.

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha | 9.10 am

Zero Hour continues.

Dr. Santanu Sen of TMC, West Bengal, brings up the issues with COWIN App.

"The App to help COVID vaccination hangs, and it says no person can be vaccinated offline. Another issue is random selection of people for vaccination. Many people who are selected are not interested in getting vaccinated, and those interested are not getting selected. The COWIN App should function properly," he says.

Rajya Sabha | 9 am

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin.

Subrata Bakshi of Trinamool Congress takes oath in Bengali.

Vijai Sai Reddy of YSR Congress raises certain remarks made by a TDP member few days ago, and demands action. Chair refuses to acknowledge his objection.

Zero hour begins in the House.

Subhash Chandra Singh of BJD, Odisha is the first speaker, followed by Syed Zafar Islam of BJP. The MP from Uttar Pradesh speaks on how the RBI guidelines addresses only NBFC's asset side, and not the liabilities side. RBI should come with a framework to address this, he says.

Rajya Sabha

Bill for Introduction

- National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021

- Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address

Highlights of the President’s Address 2021

Bill for Consideration and Passing

- Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Lok Sabha

- Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address

Highlights of the President’s Address 2021

- General Discussion on the Union Budget for 2021-2022

Bill for Consideration and Passing

- Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021