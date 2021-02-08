Parliament proceedings | PM Modi to speak in Rajya Sabha today

A view of the Parliament House in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are set to continue the responses to Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver his response to Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address as well, after the Question Hour in the Upper House.

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha | 9 am

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin.

Subrata Bakshi of Trinamool Congress takes oath in Bengali.

Vijai Sai Reddy of YSR Congress raises certain remarks made by a TDP member few days ago, and demands action. Chair refuses to acknowledge his objection.

 

Rajya Sabha

Bill for Introduction

- National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021

- Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address

Highlights of the President’s Address 2021

Bill for Consideration and Passing

- Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Lok Sabha

- Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address

Highlights of the President’s Address 2021

- General Discussion on the Union Budget for 2021-2022

Bill for Consideration and Passing

- Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

