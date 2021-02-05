Parliament proceedings | Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

05 February 2021 08:28 IST

Both Houses to hold discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President's speech.

Here are the latest updates:

9.10 am

'Don't blame God'

Binoy Viswam, CPI, said: "I would like to remind the government of what happened during the locldown. Remember the Railway track where a group of migrant workers were run over in Aurangabad? It is wrong to say that the government did a lot for the migrant. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called COVID-19 an Act of God. Under the BJP, economy has been in shambles even before the pandemic began."

"I am a non-believer, but I believe in the true believers of all religions. So, I believe that God cannot be so cruel. God was not the culprit. Don't blame the God," he said.

The rescue package announced by the Finance Minister didn't reach the people. It was just a gimmick. The package was for ₹20 lakh crore but I am sure the actual expenditure was just 2 lakh crore. We need Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme," Mr. Viswam said.

- Sobhana Nair

9 am

253rd Session of the Rajya Sabha convenes

Rajya Sabha MPs Mary Kom (nominated), K.K. Ragesh (CPI(M)) and Oscar Fernandes(Congress) have sought leave.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said some of the Members exceeded their time. "So the time will be reduced from their party's qouta."

When Members start complaining, Mr. Naidu said, "I am not going to bargain."

The discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address is scheduled end today.

- Sobhana Nair

Agenda

Both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha will hold a discussion on Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

On February 3, five extra hours were added to the duration of discussion in Rajya Sabha on the motion thanking the President for his address to the joint sitting of Parliament to allow debate on the farmers' protest against the three agri-reform legislations.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned four times yesterday amid uproar by opposition members over the three new farm laws.