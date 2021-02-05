Parliament proceedings | Rajya Sabha proceedings to begin at 9 a.m.

A view of the Parliament house during the Budget session which began on January 29, 2021, in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV

Here are the latest updates:

Agenda

Both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha will hold a discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President's speech.

On February 3, five extra hours were added to the duration of discussion in Rajya Sabha on the motion thanking the President for his address to the joint sitting of Parliament to allow debate on the farmers' protest against the three agri-reform legislations.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned four times yesterday amid uproar by opposition members over the three new farm laws.

