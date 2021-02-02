Parliament proceedings | Rajya Sabha to discuss Union Budget

02 February 2021 09:00 IST

The Opposition parties are expected to push for withdrawal of farmers' protests.

A day after the presentation of Union Budget, Rajya Sabha has convened the first functional session since the Budget session commenced on January 29.

The Opposition parties are likely to protest inside the Upper House, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws which were cleared in Monsoon Session of Parliament amidst acrimonious scenes.

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha | 9.25 am

Opposition moves adjournment motion demanding debate on farm laws

Several Opposition parties, including the Congress, the DMK, the TMC and CPI (M), moves adjournment notices in the Rajya Sabha to suspend the business of the day to debate the three farm laws.

Chairman Naidu says that the issue is important, but the convention has been that such discussions are initiated by Lok Sabha and carried over to Rajya Sabha. He says that time will be set aside for these discussions on Wednesday, amidst protests from members.

"I understand the concern of the members. As the Chairman of the House, I can not speak on the positions taken by the farmers. Neither this side nor that is opposed to a discussion on farmers. It has to be held at the earliest. The discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President's speech is scheduled for tomorrow (February 3). Members can avail this opportunity and express their view points. I am not able to accept the notice given to suspend business to discuss the farm laws," says Mr. Naidu.

Rajya Sabha | 9.20 am

The following ministers lay papers on the table:

- Yesso Naik For Ministry Of Ayush

- Raj Kumar Singh For Ministry Of Power

- Ashwini Kumar Choubey For Ministry Of Health And Family Welfare

- Anurag Singh Thakur For Ministry Of Finance

Rajya Sabha | 9.15 am

The Chairman, Rajya Sabha, reminded members to respect the seating arrangements made keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic. He referred to members sitting in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha chamber, including the visitors gallery, without permission.

"Staggered seating arrangement has been made after detailed discussions with Lok Sabha Speaker and the floor leaders, so please sit in your designated seats," he said.

Rajya Sabha | 9 am

RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu begins speech by calling for a "dignified debate" on issues.

"Last time unfortunate incidents happened I don't want to recall them... members should participate in debate in a dignified manner," said Mr. Naidu.

The Chairman also congratulated the Indian cricket team for their victory against Australia in the Test Series. "It was a great team effort. I place my record our deep appreciation for the youngsters and the team management," he said.

