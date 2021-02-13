Parliament proceedings live | Finance Minister speaks on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha

Here are the updates:

Lok Sabha | 10.10 am

Finance Minister Sitharaman addresses the House

Finance Minister thanks all 77 members who spoke during the debate on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha.

"This budget has set the pace for India becoming aatmanirbhar (self-reliant)," she says.

"We have actually managed to bend the curve and the revival of the economy can be achieved. I want to highlight stimulus plus reform. The situation created by the pandemic did not deter us from attempting reforms. Several measures were announced both times- when the aatmanirbhar package was announced and also in the Budget," Ms. Sitharaman says.

Lok Sabha | 10 am

Lok Sabha proceedings begin

Papers are being tabled.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary of Congress says, "Mushidabad is an aspirational district and is facing a lot of problem of erosion. Request help to deal with the issue as State government is putting the blame on the Centre. He also asks that a textile park to be set up in Murshidabad.