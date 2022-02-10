Budget session live | Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

10 February 2022 09:37 IST

Both the Houses to continue discussions on the Union Budget

Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday hit out at the government over high unemployment rate in the country and said the Union Budget 2022-23 failed to address the concerns of the poor. They said the Budget was only intended to benefit big corporate houses.

The discussions are scheduled to continue in the Parliament today.

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha | 10:52 am

On Tiger deaths

Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change says that tigers die because of a myriad of reasons. Poaching, old age, health issues, in-fighting between them and electrification cause death. We do have stringent rules to reduce poaching, he says.

We have held meetings to bring out strict rules to criminalise poaching, and reports have been submitted, he adds.

He further says that many tigers live outside the designated tiger reserves. "I admit that there is a serious issue of human-animal conflict, and we will bring it down in areas of dense human population."

According to the Wild Life Protection Act, we have brought out guidelines to reduce human deaths in human-animal conflicts, he says.

Rajya Sabha | 10:46 am

On Priyanka Gandhi's tweet

Arun Singh (BJP), referring to Priyanka Gandhi’s tweet, without naming her, asks when will her account be blocked?

Ms. Gandhi has said that students should wear bikinis and go to schools if they want to.

Mr. Murugan says that we have a three tier mechanism, and a self regulatory body is there, inter department committees are there, and as per norms we will initiate action against fake news and those who write against the national sovereignty of the country.

Rajya Sabha | 10:41 am

Press Council of India

Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, as a response to a question by Vivek Tankha (INC) MP, says that Press Council of India is an autonomous body.

Mr. Tankha asked why there is no head for the PCI yet since November, and why has the govt. not done anything about it.

Manoj Jha (RJD) asks about steps taken to curb online harassment of women journalists, and Mr. Murugan says that it is an IPC offence, and is a State subject, and the union govt. cannot act on it.

Rajya Sabha | 10:30 am

Question Hour begins

Zero Hour is completed, and Question Hour begins.

Rajya Sabha | 10:30 am

Zero hour continues

Governments of West Bengal and Jharkhand encourage illegal mining, alleges a BJP MP from Jharkhand.

K.C. Ramamurthy (BJP) says that students getting lured by advertisements by Ed tech companies and private tuition centres.

Kailash Soni (BJP) says,"I want to mention the murder of Kishan Bharwad in Gujarat. ATS has revealed that the accused wanted to kill Sudarshan TV’s Suresh Chavhanke along with 11 others." He says that security to nationalist Suresh Chavhanke and Jitendra Tyagi (alias Wasim Rizvi) should be provided.

Rajya Sabha | 10:14 am

Protests in the House

TRS MPs are in the Well of the House with placards to oppose the PM’s statement on Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Bill.

Rajya Sabha | 10:12 am

Zero hour begins

Manoj Jha (RJD) urges the House to open all universities and colleges. He says that many students don’t have digital access to education.

John Brittas (CPI-M) says that Covid has further deteriorated the situation of senior citizens in the country.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge speaks on the remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill.

Rajya Sabha | 10:02 am

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

The House convenes at 10 am. Papers are being laid on the table.

Rajya Sabha

Lok Sabha

Ladakh MP further said Galwan valley is a large region and India had lost most of it during Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's regime.

Nirmala Sitharaman, replying to a query, says the amount of Rs. 1 lakh crore is above the States' borrowing limits and will be given for a period of 50 years with zero interest.

Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Ministerial candidate for Punjab Assembly polls and MP Bhagwant Mann raised the issue of pending cases against people involved in the farmers protest against the three farm laws (now repealed).

Discussion on the Union Budget was held in both the Houses.