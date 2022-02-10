Budget session live | Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday hit out at the government over high unemployment rate in the country and said the Union Budget 2022-23 failed to address the concerns of the poor. They said the Budget was only intended to benefit big corporate houses.

Rajya Sabha | 10:12 am

Zero hour begins

Manoj Jha (RJD) urges the House to open all universities and colleges. He says that many students don’t have digital access to education.

John Brittas (CPI-M) says that Covid has further deteriorated the situation of senior citizens in the country.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge speaks on the remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill.

Rajya Sabha | 10:02 am

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

The House convenes at 10 am. Papers are being laid on the table.

Rajya Sabha

List of Business in Rajya Sabha (10:00 am)

1. Papers to be laid on the table

2. Report of Standing Committee on Home Affairs

3. Reports of study visit of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes

4. Further general discussion on the Union Budget

5. Statements by Ministers

6. Question Hour

Lok Sabha

List of Business in Lok Sabha (4:00 pm)

1. Question Hour

2. Papers to be laid on the table

3. Reports of study visit of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes

4. Further general discussion on the Union Budget

5. Report of Standing Committee on Home Affairs

6. Matters under Rule 377

Ladakh MP further said Galwan valley is a large region and India had lost most of it during Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's regime.

Nirmala Sitharaman, replying to a query, says the amount of Rs. 1 lakh crore is above the States' borrowing limits and will be given for a period of 50 years with zero interest.

Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Ministerial candidate for Punjab Assembly polls and MP Bhagwant Mann raised the issue of pending cases against people involved in the farmers protest against the three farm laws (now repealed).

Discussion on the Union Budget was held in both the Houses.