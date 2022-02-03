Parliament Live Updates | 'Disruption-free proceedings after long gap': RS Chairman Naidu

Representational File Image. Photo: RSTV/PTI

03 February 2022 09:45 IST

Question Hour and Motion of Thanks on the President's address are listed.

Both the Houses will continue with the Motion of Thanks on the President's address for the second consecutive day.

The third day saw Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, and Mallikarjun Kharge in the Rajya Sabha leading discussions on the same.

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha 11.15 a.m.

'Historical Responsibility of those who have left the environment polluted'

Speaking on India's ranking amongst most-polluted countries, Bhupender Yadav says, "Those who are crowding the carbon space after polluting the environment, why is there historical responsibility not considered. Secondly we comprise 4% of carbon emission despite making up 17% of the world population," he says.

Rajya Sabha | 11.07 a.m.

On Environmental Clearances

To a question on Environmental Clearances, Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change responds "The modifications to the Environmental clearance process are necessary to promote Ease of Doing Business."

Rajya Sabha | 10.54 a.m.

On number of women judges in the country

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Law Justice informs the House, out of total 34 judges in the Supreme Court, we have for the first time 4 women judges. Out of 1098 judges in High Courts, we have 83 women judges.

"We have been stressing time and again, that while recommending names preferences may be given to women, backward classes, scheduled caste and scheduled tribe," he says.

Rajya Sabha | 10.45 a.m.

On Indian workers in Gulf countries

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, in response to a question about loss of wages of Indians working abroad, says the data of pending salaries not available but he is taking up the matter with Gulf countries. "Would like to assure that retaining employment, ensuring wages are paid, and ensuring welfare is our priority" he says.

Our objective is to get as many workers as possible back to work, he adds.

Rajya Sabha | 10.32 a.m.

Question Hour begins

Question Hour commences in the Rajya Sabha.

Rajya Sabha | 10.30 a.m.

Privilege notice against IT Minister

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu says he is examining the privilege notice against IT Minister- Damini Nath

Rajya Sabha | 10.25 a.m.

'States getting addicted to tax being collected from sale of alcohol'

Vikas Mahatme (BJP) speaks on 'Sin Tax items'. "The tax being collected should be increased. Delhi and Maharashtra have brought in various changes including home delivery of [in Delhi] and sale in malls [in Maharashtra]. State governments are getting addicted to tax collection from this item," he says.

Rajya Sabha | 10.14 a.m.

'India's map on WHO website incorrect'

Dr Santanu Sen (Trinamool Congress) during Zero Hour says as a doctor he checks the WHO COVID-19 site for data. The map on the site showed parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh as outside India. He says the government should have been vigilant, when they are using Pegaus to spy on their own Ministers.- Damini Nath

Rajya Sabha | 10.09 a.m.

Zero Hour

Members currently raising matters pertaining to PM Awas Yojana.

Rajya Sabha | 10.07 a.m.

'Disruption-free proceedings after long gap'

"Yesterday Rajya Sabha witnessed disruption-free proceedings after long gap," Chairman Naidu says addressing the members. "I hope this spirit will continue to prevail," he adds

Rajya Sabha | 10.04 a.m.

Papers being laid on the Table

Memebrs of the Parliament lay on the Table of the House, Papers and Reports

Rajya Sabha | 10.00 a.m.

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu starts the proceedings for the day with obit reference to Jamana Devi Barupal

LoB | Rajya Sabha

List of Business in Rajya Sabha (10.00 a.m.)

1. Papers to be laid on the table

3. Question Hour

4. Motion of Thanks on the President's address

LoB | Lok Sabha

List of Business in Lok Sabha (4.00 p.m.)

1. Question Hour

2. Papers to be laid on Table

2. Motion of Thanks on the President's address

Recap

Day 3 recap

The day following the Budget presentation saw both the Houses carry out the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

In the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke on job losses, unemployment, MSME sector and Foreign Policy. Over the day, MPs brought up the Pegasus, Mon District killings, and the Amar Jawan Jyoti.

In the Rajya Sabha, Smriti Irani answered questions regarding marital rape. Mallikarjun Kharge, Tiruchi Siva, Ram Gopal Yadav, and Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya spoke on Motion of Thanks to the President's address.