Budget Session live | Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, delivered her fourth Budget in the Parliament on February 1. This is the second consecutive year that a paperless budget was presented.

Fiscal deficit is 6.9% of GDP. Tax relief announced to persons with disabilities. No change in personal income tax rates.

Watch | Highlights of Union Budget 2022-23

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha | 10:47 am

Panchayati Raj

Many Panchayats have been linked in the e-gram swaraj, and the ones which are not linked are in the process of being linked, says Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Minister of State, Panchayati Raj on a question on the Panchayat's inclusion in the digital campaign.

Rajya Sabha | 10:30 am

Question Hour begins

Question Hour begins in Rajya Sabha.

Rajya Sabha | 10:26 am

FCRA, Railway recruitment

V. Vijaisai Reddy raises issue of non-renewal of FCRA licence of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, says it needs the foreign funds.

Fauzia Khan (NCP) raises recent issue of Railway recruitment, says it has exposed unemployment and failure of education system.

BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi says there should be one exam for Group D, no need for two exams.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh says the students should not be treated as enemies, they were beaten up in Prayagraj and Patna.

Rajya Sabha | 10:20 am

Parliament Standing Committee

There has been substantial increase in duration of Standing Committee meetings: Chairman

Rajya Sabha | 10:07 am

Humanitarian aid

The Govt. of India announces humanitarian aid to Tonga after it was hit by Tsunami.

Rajya Sabha | 10:02 am

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu begins the session with obituary references to Arch Bishop Desmond Tutu and David Sassoli, former President of the European Parliament who passed away recently.

Rajya Sabha

List of Business in Rajya Sabha (10 am)

1. Obit references

2. Papers to be laid on the table

3. Question Hour

4. Motion of Thanks on the President's address

Lok Sabha

List of Business in Lok Sabha (4 pm)

1. Question Hour

2. Motion of Thanks on the President's address

Recap

Recap of Day 2

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting her fourth Budget and the second one in a pandemic-hit economy on Tuesday, largely stuck to the broad script from last year, scaling up the wager on public capital spending to revive private investments and job creation through a virtuous growth cycle, while keeping an eye on the country’s macro fiscal health.

This Budget, presented in the 75 year of Independence, sets the stage for an Amrit Kaal (time of nectar) over the next 25 years, culminating in a vision for India in 2047 as enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his I-Day address last year, she said.

Highlights of the Union Budget 2022